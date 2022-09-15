PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to publish NBSK CIF China assessments during LNY and October holidays – final decision

Fastmarkets RISI has decided to publish NBSK CIF China price assessments during Lunar New Year (LNY) and the October Golden Week holiday with effect from 2022 following a consultation with industry participants. This will ensure an assessment is published every week of the year.

The consultation, which closed on December 17, 2021, can be viewed here. Feedback was received from one stakeholder in favor of the proposal, with no feedback against.

Fastmarkets RISI’s NBSK CIF China assessment is used as the settlement for futures contracts listed on the NOREXECO exchange. Market participants had suggested it would be useful to have an assessment each week of the year, including during holidays.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notices please see here.

To see Fastmarkets RISI publishing schedules please see here.