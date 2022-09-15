Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to publish NBSK CIF China assessments during LNY and October holidays – final decision

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI has decided to publish NBSK CIF China price assessments during Lunar New Year (LNY) and the October Golden Week holiday with effect from 2022 following a consultation with industry participants. This will ensure an assessment is published every week of the year.

The consultation, which closed on December 17, 2021, can be viewed here. Feedback was received from one stakeholder in favor of the proposal, with no feedback against.

Fastmarkets RISI’s NBSK CIF China assessment is used as the settlement for futures contracts listed on the NOREXECO exchange. Market participants had suggested it would be useful to have an assessment each week of the year, including during holidays.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notices please see here.

To see Fastmarkets RISI publishing schedules please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed