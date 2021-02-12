PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to reduce frequency of Southeast Asian lead premiums

This is due to the lack of spot liquidity in the market, which has been well covered by long-term contractual supplies.

No changes have been seen in either assessment over the past six months.

The prices subject to the proposed amendments are:



The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts on Friday February 12 and will end on Friday March 12, with the changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Tuesday March 16.

To provide feedback on these premiums or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Julian Luk by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Julian Luk, re: Fastmarkets Southeast Asia lead premiums.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.