Proposal to adjust Houston turnings price [update]

The dealer selling price for machine shop turnings in Houston was assessed at $145 per gross ton on Monday September 12, which represents a $15-per-ton month-on-month decrease and a $170-per-ton non-market adjustment.

The price fell by $30 per gross ton month on month to $0 per gross ton in August despite this market trending down by $40 per ton compared with July. Therefore, the adjustment made to this grade in September accounts for the $10-per-ton shortfall posted in August’s assessment.

The specifications for the affected scrap grade are as follows:

MB-STE-0353 Steel scrap machine shop turnings, dealer selling price, fob dealer yard Houston

Assessment: Machine shop turnings

Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale, or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.

Location: fob dealer yard Houston

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly

Notes: ISRI Code: 219

The original notice for this consultation period was published on August 10.

To provide feedback on this realignment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the domestic ferrous scrap prices, please contact Amy Hinton by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Amy Hinton re: Houston turnings adjustment.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.