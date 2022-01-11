Proposal to amend publication time of daily seaborne Asian lithium prices

This will affect the spot prices for battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide on a cif China, Japan & Korea basis.

Since most spot trades for battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide on a cif China, Japan and South Korea basis take place during the working hours in East Asia, an earlier publication time will better suit the region’s trading hours.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will start on Thursday January 13 and will end in three months on Wednesday April 13. Subject to positive feedback from the consultation, the change will take effect on Monday April 18.

There are no other changes proposed to the specifications of the daily seaborne Asian battery-grade lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices.

To provide feedback on this consultation, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these lithium prices, please contact Dalila Ouerghi and Zihao Li by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Dalila Ouerghi/Zihao Li re: lithium price assessments.’

The detailed specifications for these assessments are listed below with the proposed amendments in italics:

MB-LI-0029 Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices, cif China, Japan & Korea, $ per kg

Quality: Powder, accepted by buyer for use in battery applications and with the chemical composition: Li2CO3 99.5% min (min 99.2% Li2CO3 accepted if it can be normalized to 99.5%); Na 0.060% max; Ca 0.016% max; Mg 0.008% max; magnetic impurities 300ppb max

Quantity: Min 5 tonnes

Location: cif main Chinese Japanese & South Korean ports (other ports normalized)

Timing: 60 days

Unit: USD per kg

Publication: Daily, Monday-Friday, 1pm London

MB-LI-0033 Lithium hydroxide monohydrate LiOH.H2O, 56.5% LiOH min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $ per kg

Quality: Powder, accepted by buyer for use in battery applications and with the chemical composition LiOH 56.5% min; CO2 <0.35%; Ca 0.020% max; SO4 0.015% max; Cl 0.005% max

Quantity: Min 5 tonnes

Location: cif main Chinese Japanese & South Korean ports (other ports normalized)

Timing: 60 days

Unit: USD per kg

Publication: Daily, Monday-Friday, 1pm London

Note: When the pricing day falls on a bank holiday in England and Wales, neither price will be assessed or published.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

