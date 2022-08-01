Proposal to amend steel hot-dipped galvanized coil specification

The note would specify that the zinc coating extra pertains to a coating that is 0.04-inch thick. There is currently no specified thickness for the zinc coating extra.

This change would not affect the thickness specifications for the base price, which will remain listed as 0.03-0.13 inch.

The specifications for the affected price are as follows, with the proposed addition highlighted in bold and italics:

MB-STE-0212 Steel hot-dipped galvanized coil 0.04 inch G90 (cold-rolled base), fob mill US, $/cwt

Quality: ASTM A653 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.03-0.13 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide

Quantity: Min 50 tons

Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau.

Unit: USD per hundredweight

Publication: Weekly, Thursday

Notes: Raw materials surcharges included; G90 0.04-inch coating included. Standard packaging

The consultation period for this proposed amendment starts on Monday August 1 and will end on Wednesday August 31. The amendment will take place, subject to market feedback, with the next assessment on Thursday September 1.

The non-market adjustment would be implemented on Thursday September 8 using official mill coating extras effective on September 1.

To provide feedback on this index, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Grace Asenov by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Grace Asenov, re: US hot-dipped galvanized.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

