Proposal to amend US ferro-molybdenum and molybdic oxide minimum tonnage specifications

The specifications for the affected prices are as follows, with the proposed amendments highlighted in bold:

MB-FEO-0002 Ferro-molybdenum 65-70% Mo, in-whs Pittsburgh

Quality: Molybdenum 65.00-70.00%

Quantity: Min 5 tonnes

Location: In-warehouse Pittsburgh

Unit: US dollars per pound

Publication: Once a week, every Thursday

MB-MO-0001 Molybdenum canned molybdic oxide, in-whs Pittsburgh

Quality: Molybdenum min. 57.00%, copper max. 0.50%; phosphorus 0.05%; lead 0.05%; sulfur 0.10%; carbon 0.10%; moisture 0.10%

Quantity: Min 5 tonnes

Location: FOB warehouse

Unit: US dollars per pound

Publication: Once a week, every Thursday

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end 30 days from the date of this pricing notice on June 6. An update to this notice will be published on that day. Subject to market feedback, the proposed changes would take place beginning with the weekly assessment from June 9.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Ian Templeton by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Ian Templeton re: US Molybdenum pricing.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.