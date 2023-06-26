Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Markets we serve Metals and mining

Proposal to clarify delivery timing for minor metals specifications

Fastmarkets proposes to clarify the prompt delivery timing for its price assessments for bismuth, cadmium 99.95%, cadmium 99.99%, gallium, germanium metal, germanium dioxide, indium, selenium and tellurium.

June 26, 2023
By Sayaka KurataSolomon Cefai
Pricing noticeMinor metals

The current methodology specifies “prompt release” for the following minor metals.

Bismuth 99.99% Bi min, in-whs Rotterdam BI-0001 - MB-BI-0001
Cadmium 99.95% min, cif global ports - MB-CD-0001
Cadmium 99.99% min, cif global ports - MB-CD-0002
Gallium 99.99% Ga min, in-whs Rotterdam - MB-GA-0001
Germanium 99.99% Ge, in-whs Rotterdam - MB-GER-0003
Germanium dioxide, in-whs China - MB-GER-0001
Indium 99.99%, in-whs Rotterdam - MB-IN-0002
Selenium 99.5% Se min, in-whs Rotterdam - MB-SE-0002

For tellurium 99.9-99.99% Te min, in-whs Rotterdam – MB-TE-0001, the methodology specifies its timing as “prompt.”

Fastmarkets proposes clarifying the prompt release window for these prices as 10 calendar days, to align with the accepted industry standard as defined by the Minor Metals Trade Association (MMTA).

This change would bring Fastmarkets in line with the MMTA’s Consolidated Regulations, Terms And Conditions Of Trade, where it defines “prompt” as “within 10 calendar days from the date of concluding the contract: time being decided by the local time at the location of the goods. The period is not extended if the 10th day falls on a weekend, or a public holiday in the location of either the goods or the seller.”

The consultation period for this proposed clarification starts on Monday June 26 and will end on Friday August 18. The amendment will then take effect, subject to market feedback, on Monday September 4.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sayaka Kurata and Solomon Cefai by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Sayaka Kurata & Solomon Cefai, re: minor metals.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to pricing holidays for Eid al-Adha
Fastmarkets has amended the dates for Eid al-Adha in its pricing holidays calendar to Monday June 26 to Friday June 30, from Wednesday June 28 to Friday June 30 previously. The prices affected are for Turkey, Egypt, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Iran.
June 22, 2023
 · 
Serife Durmus
Pricing Notice
Annual Review of PIX Forest Biomass Finland Indices Methodology – Final Decision
(PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between May 11 and June 8, 2023, on the pricing methodology for its PIX Forest Biomass Finland indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
June 21, 2023
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Metals and mining
Amendment to specifications of Chinese metallurgical coke export price
Fastmarkets has made an amendment to the specifications of its Chinese metallurgical coke export price assessment following a one-month consultation.
June 20, 2023
 · 
Olivia Zhang
Pricing Notice
Annual review on FOEX methodology for PIX China Pulp Price Indices – Final Decision
(PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between May 19 and June 16, 2023 on the pricing methodology for its PIX China Pulp indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
June 20, 2023
Pricing Notice
Proposal to discontinue newsprint price coverage for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore
(PPI Asia) - Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to discontinue the assessments of newsprint prices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore to reflect low buying and consumption there after years of structural decline.
June 16, 2023
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Metals and mining
Amendment to frequency of Fastmarkets’ European domestic stainless steel prices
After a 28-day consultation, Fastmarkets has amended the frequency of its price assessments for European domestic stainless steel from weekly to monthly.
June 16, 2023
 · 
Ross Yeo
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed