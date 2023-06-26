Proposal to clarify delivery timing for minor metals specifications

The current methodology specifies “prompt release” for the following minor metals.

Bismuth 99.99% Bi min, in-whs Rotterdam BI-0001 - MB-BI-0001

Cadmium 99.95% min, cif global ports - MB-CD-0001

Cadmium 99.99% min, cif global ports - MB-CD-0002

Gallium 99.99% Ga min, in-whs Rotterdam - MB-GA-0001

Germanium 99.99% Ge, in-whs Rotterdam - MB-GER-0003

Germanium dioxide, in-whs China - MB-GER-0001

Indium 99.99%, in-whs Rotterdam - MB-IN-0002

Selenium 99.5% Se min, in-whs Rotterdam - MB-SE-0002

For tellurium 99.9-99.99% Te min, in-whs Rotterdam – MB-TE-0001, the methodology specifies its timing as “prompt.”

Fastmarkets proposes clarifying the prompt release window for these prices as 10 calendar days, to align with the accepted industry standard as defined by the Minor Metals Trade Association (MMTA).

This change would bring Fastmarkets in line with the MMTA’s Consolidated Regulations, Terms And Conditions Of Trade, where it defines “prompt” as “within 10 calendar days from the date of concluding the contract: time being decided by the local time at the location of the goods. The period is not extended if the 10th day falls on a weekend, or a public holiday in the location of either the goods or the seller.”

The consultation period for this proposed clarification starts on Monday June 26 and will end on Friday August 18. The amendment will then take effect, subject to market feedback, on Monday September 4.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Sayaka Kurata and Solomon Cefai by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Sayaka Kurata & Solomon Cefai, re: minor metals.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

