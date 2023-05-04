Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Proposal to discontinue Cleveland, Pittsburgh machine shop turnings assessments: pricing notice

Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue its consumer buying prices for machine shop turnings in the Cleveland and Pittsburgh markets due to a lack of liquidity.

May 4, 2023
By Amy Hinton
Ferrous scrapPricing notice

Pricing for machine shop turnings in Pittsburgh and Cleveland was temporarily suspended on that basis on May 6, 2022 and June 1, 2022. The original suspension notices can be found here and here.

Consumer buying activity of machine shop turnings in these markets has remained low during this period, indicating to Fastmarkets that they do not justify reinstating.

Detailed specifications follow below.

MB-STE-0309 Steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price, delivered mill Pittsburgh
Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale, or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.
Location: Delivered mill, Pittsburgh
Unit: USD per gross ton
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 219

MB-STE-0259 Steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price, delivered mill Cleveland
Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale, or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.
Location: Delivered mill, Cleveland
Unit: USD per gross ton
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 219

The consultation period for this price discontinuation will begin on Thursday May 4 and end on Thursday June 1, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, Tuesday June 6. All short-term forecasts associated with these prices produced by Fastmarkets, if any, will also be discontinued.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data-submitter to the ferrous scrap assessments, please contact Amy Hinton at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Amy Hinton re: Pittsburgh/Cleveland machine shop turnings.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on methodology for Taiwan steel scrap price assessment: pricing notice
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) US material import, cfr main port Taiwan price assessment, as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 4, 2023
 · 
Ross Yeo
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on methodology for Northern Europe, US HRC indices: pricing notice
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its Northern Europe domestic HRC Index (MB-STE-0028 ) and steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US, $/cwt (MB-STE-0184) as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 4, 2023
 · 
Ross Yeo
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on methodology for US pig iron import assessment: pricing notice
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its pig iron import, cfr Gulf of Mexico, US, $/tonne (MB-IRO-0004) as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 4, 2023
 · 
Ross Yeo
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on methodology for Turkey steel scrap import indices: pricing notice
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its index for steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), North Europe origin, cfr Turkey (MB-STE-0416), and its index for steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US origin, cfr Turkey (MB-STE-0417), as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 4, 2023
 · 
Ross Yeo
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to frequency of Fastmarkets’ China steel billet import price assessment: pricing notice
After a 30-day consultation, Fastmarkets will amend the frequency of its price assessment for China steel billet imports from weekly to fortnightly due to the low liquidity observed in the import market.
May 4, 2023
 · 
Jessica Zong
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on methodology for cobalt hydroxide inferred price: pricing notice
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for the cobalt hydroxide inferred price as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
May 4, 2023
 · 
Justin Yang
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed