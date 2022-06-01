Suspended pricing for Cleveland turnings

Once local sales restart, Fastmarkets will resume the price and issue a notice announcing that it is being assessed again.

The specifications for the affected price are as follows:

MB-STE-0309 Steel scrap machine shop turnings, consumer buying price, delivered mill Cleveland

Quality: Clean steel or wrought iron turnings, free of iron borings, nonferrous metals in a free state, scale, or excessive oil. May not include badly rusted or corroded stock.

Location: Delivered mill, Cleveland

Unit: USD per gross ton

Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th

Notes: ISRI Code: 219

Fastmarkets’ Price Tracker and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for the price, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Sean Barry, re: Cleveland turnings.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

