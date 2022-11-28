Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Proposal to discontinue Philadelphia foundry grades

Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue foundry grade price assessments included in its Philadelphia consumer buying price series due to a lack of liquidity.

November 28, 2022
By Thorsten Schier
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

Detailed specifications follow below.

MB-STE-0291
Assessment: Cut structural/plate, 2’ max
Quality: Cut structural and plate scrap, 2 feet and under. Clean open hearth steel plates, structural shapes, crop ends, shearings, or broken steel tires. Dimensions not less than ¼ inch in thickness, not over 2 feet in length and 18 inches in width. Phosphorus or sulfur not over 0.05 percent.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 237

MB-STE-0292
Assessment: Cut structural/plate, 3’ max
Quality: Cut structural and plate scrap, 3 feet and under. Clean open hearth steel plates, structural shapes, crop ends, shearings, or broken steel tires. Dimensions not less than ¼ inch in thickness, not over 3 feet in length and 18 inches in width. Phosphorus or sulfur not over 0.05 percent.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 236

MB-STE-0295
Assessment: Cupola cast
Quality: Clean cast iron scrap such as columns, pipes, plates, and castings of a miscellaneous nature, including automobile blocks and cast iron parts of agricultural and other machinery. Free from stove plate, burnt iron, brake shoes or foreign material. Cupola size, not over 24 inches x 30 inches, and no piece over 150 pounds in weight.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 252

MB-STE-0296
Assessment: Clean auto cast
Quality: Clean auto blocks; free of all steel parts except camshafts, valves, valve springs, and studs. Free of nonferrous and non-metallic parts.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 259

MB-STE-0297
Assessment: Unstripped motor blocks
Quality: Automobile or truck motors from which steel and nonferrous fittings may or may not have been removed. Free from driveshafts and all parts of frames.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 260

MB-STE-0298
Assessment: Heavy breakable cast
Quality: Cast iron scrap over charging box size or weighing more than 500 pounds. May include cylinders and driving wheel centers. May include steel which does not exceed 10% of the casting by weight.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 254

MB-STE-0299
Assessment: Drop broken machinery cast
Quality: Clean heavy cast iron machinery scrap that has been broken under a drop. All pieces must be of cupola size, not over 24 inches x 30 inches, and no piece over 150 pounds in weight.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 261

MB-STE-0300
Assessment: Rail crops, 2’ max
Quality: Standard section, original weight of 50 pounds per yard and over, 18 inches long and under.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
ISRI Code: 28A

MB-STE-0301
Assessment: Random rails
Quality: Standard section tee, girder, and/or guard rails, to be free from frog and switch rails not cut apart, and contain no manganese, cast, welds, or attachments of any kind except angle bars. Free from concrete, dirt, and foreign material of any kind.
Location: Delivered mill, US/Canada, specified city
Unit: USD per gross ton (Canadian cities in Canadian currency/net tons)
Pricing point: Delivered mill price
Publication: Monthly, typically before the 10th
Notes: ISRI Code: 29

The consultation period for this price discontinuation will begin on Monday November 28 and end on Thursday December 29, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Monday January 2.

To provide feedback on the proposal to discontinue these price assessments, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: Philadelphia foundry grades.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to
https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
Proposal to launch southern HRC index, amend US HRC index specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to launch a weekly steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill South US to capture regional distinctions in the domestic hot-rolled coil market over time.
November 28, 2022
 · 
Abby Verret
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on Fastmarkets’ European low carbon FeCr methodology
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for low-carbon ferro-chrome in Europe, following preliminary discussions with the market.
November 28, 2022
 · 
Claire Patel-Campbell
Ferrous scrap metal - busheling - prime scrap
Befesa produces SHG solely from recycled zinc; to reach capacity in 2023
Luxembourg-based recycler Befesa’s facility in Mooresboro, North Carolina, is the first in the world to manufacture special high-grade (SHG) zinc solely from recycled zinc
November 25, 2022
 · 
Yasemin Esmen
OneDrive_1_11-30-2021/Shipping and Freight images/shipping containers aerial.jpg
Lower European aluminium premiums risk deterring imports, freight rates fall
Lower aluminium premiums in Europe risk deterring imports amid falling freight rates, with some market participants now looking at the availability of material for 2023 in light of the various smelter cuts on the continent
November 25, 2022
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
View from above of the pit of an open-pit copper mine in Chile
Anglo, Aurubis sign deal to develop green copper traceability
Anglo American and Germany-based Aurubis have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a solution that will ensure copper, a key commodity in energy transition, is traceable and sustainably produced, the London-based miner announced on Thursday, November 24
November 24, 2022
 · 
Renato Rostás
Copper Redraw Rod Wire
Peru still ‘a good place’ to invest in copper mining, despite concerns over disruption - sources
Recent disruptions to Peruvian mines have raised concerns about social tensions reducing the attractiveness of the industry to investors, but market participants told Fastmarkets that they still rate Peru highly as a copper mining hub
November 23, 2022
 · 
Albert MacKenzie
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed