Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Recent graphite price weakness masks phenomenal demand growth

Apparent weakness in graphite markets in recent months is masking the underlying graphite demand story

October 12, 2022
By Amy Bennett
Graphite

Graphite prices have slipped from their early-2022 highs, reflecting both a resumption of more normal production and shipments from graphite producers in China and Africa, and a significant downturn in demand from the steel industry.

Traditional graphite applications have seen sharp declines this year, with global crude steel production volumes tumbling.

In the first seven months of 2022, global crude steel production fell by around 6% year-on-year, with a similar decline in graphite demand from traditional steel-related applications – namely, refractories for natural graphite and electrodes for synthetic graphite.

With graphite’s traditional applications still representing about 75% of total natural graphite demand, it was no surprise to see sluggish conditions in the graphite market.

Price declines have been relatively modest, however, given the collapse in steel sector demand, and typical margins between graphite grades have been narrowing, reflecting the incredible growth evident in demand for graphite from the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector.

Forecasts for natural graphite consumption

For 2023, Fastmarkets forecasts natural graphite consumption in the battery sector to rise to a par with consumption in the refractories sector, and to far exceed refractories consumption of natural graphite in 2024.

By 2025, we expect natural graphite consumption in batteries to exceed consumption from all traditional uses combined.

In contrast to the expected decline in graphite consumption in traditional applications this year, Fastmarkets has forecast that demand for graphite from the battery sector in 2022 will rise by 40% year on year, in line with growth in the EV sector.

We expect to see natural graphite consumption in the battery sector rise to around 300,000 tonnes this year, up from around 210,000 tonnes in 2021.

Although this would still comprise only a small portion of total graphite consumption, surging demand for graphite from the EV battery anode industry is helping not only to support underlying graphite fines prices, but is also resulting in the compression of traditional margins in China between larger flake graphite and fines graphite, with -100 mesh fines used in the production of graphite active anode material.

Expecting a deficit

We expect to see the graphite market tip back into deficit in late 2022. Strong growth from the battery sector is expected to persist into the final quarter of the year, with Chinese natural graphite production expected to decline as usual during the winter, with production cuts in Heilongjiang province.

The natural graphite market is forecast to remain largely in deficit until 2025.

As the strong demand growth from the EV battery sector propels graphite consumption upward, the industry will be relying on increased graphite production from established producers, primarily in China and Mozambique, with junior mining companies striving to ramp up production at new graphite operations.

The addition of new capacity has already faced significant delays, however, and we expect continued struggles for many new entrants, with an appreciable influx of new supply not expected to hit the market – and to remedy the growing underlying supply-demand imbalance – before 2025.

The direct effect of supply shortages could be felt even more keenly in the precursor and active anode material markets, namely uncoated spherical purified graphite (uSPG) and coated spherical purified graphite (cSPG), because the qualification process for new graphite supply to be used in the battery industry typically takes three years.

The impending graphite shortage, rising power costs, the drive by new entrants to develop renewable power supply sources, and the need to meet increasingly stringent environmental controls and restrictions, will all lead to significantly higher graphite prices in the coming years.

This will reflect both the incredible underlying market demand and the higher costs associated with graphite production. Graphite prices are in a lull, but this lull will prove to be temporary and may well be the calm before the storm.

More detailed analysis and 10-year forecasts of demand, supply and price are available in Fastmarkets’ Graphite Long-term Forecast, published October 2022.

What to read next
China new energy vehicles_energy transition
GM to collaborate with Queensland Pacific Metals for nickel and cobalt supply
United States automotive firm General Motors (GM) announced it has entered a collaboration agreement with Australia-based miner Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM) for nickel and cobalt sulfate supply
October 12, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
Aerial View Of Buildings In Town
European Battery Raw Materials Conference 2022 – ten things we learned
Key talking points among delegates at Fastmarkets’ Battery Raw Materials conference in Barcelona, Spain, September 20-21
September 28, 2022
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
illustration of electric cars charging in carpark
Regulations, tight supply and pricing mechanisms: Major headwinds for the battery materials market
Topics including regulation concerns, high prices and tight global supply of lithium as well as the need for price transparency dominated conversations and presentations at this year’s European Battery Raw Materials Conference in Barcelona
September 28, 2022
 · 
Justin Yang
SAF production
US government issues roadmap to boost SAF use
The plan by the US Department of Energy lays out how government and industry can achieve SAF goals
September 28, 2022
 · 
Alexandra Chapman
Global market connections and trends - globe
Commoditization is key to the development of graphite industry: Battery Raw Materials Conference 2022
The graphite industry needs increased standardization along the chain toward active anode materials in order to attract investment, according to participants on a panel at Fastmarkets’ Battery Raw Materials conference in Barcelona, Spain
September 28, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
Close-Up Of Copper Wires On Table
Market uncertainty, energy transition concerns focus of non-ferrous discussions at ISRI Roundtables
Conversations and panel discussions at the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Roundtables in Chicago on September 14-16 largely centered around market uncertainty and navigating complex geopolitical landscapes during a time of energy transition and low domestic demand
September 27, 2022
 · 
Kirstyn Petras
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed