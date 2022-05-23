Resumed pricing for Russia/Ukraine pig iron
Fastmarkets has ended a temporary pricing suspension on US pig iron basic grade, Ukraine/Russia, fob New Orleans, effective Monday May 23, following confirmation of recent sales.
Pricing was temporarily suspended on March 14 due to a complete halt in sales due to the Russia/Ukraine war.
The specification of the affected price is as follows:
MB-IRO-0079
Assessment: Pig Iron basic grade, Ukraine/Russia, fob New Orleans
Quality: Russian/Ukrainian Pig Iron is cold iron cast into ingots, originating in Russia or Ukraine and sold as ferrous feedstock, featuring 3.5-4.5 percent carbon, less than 1.5 percent silicon, 0.5-1.0 percent manganese, less than 0.05 percent sulfur and less than 0.12 percent phosphorus.
Quantity: 1,000-70,000 tonnes
Location: fob on barge New Orleans
Unit: USD/tonne
Publication: Weekly. Monday, by 4pm US East Coast time
Fastmarkets’ Price Tracker and database have been updated to reflect this change.
For more information or to provide feedback on this notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for the price, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Sean Barry, Re: Pig Iron.”
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.