Shanghai minor metal publication delay - pricing notice

The publication of the affected prices was delayed for a few minutes. Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has since been updated.

The following assessments were published late:

MB-SI-0002 Silicon export 98.5% Si min, fob China, $/tonne

MB-MN-0007 Manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, fob China, $/tonne

MB-SE-0003 Selenium 99.9% Se min, in-whs China, yuan/kg

MB-MG-0003 Magnesium 99.9%, exw China, yuan/tonne

MB-MG-0002 Magnesium 99.9% Mg min, fob China main ports, $/tonne

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have both been updated.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Jessica Long by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Jessica Long Shanghai Minors.

