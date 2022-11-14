Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Wipes giant Suominen shows 3Q 2022 revenues 34% higher, notes volatility and inflation risks ahead

After difficult first half of the year, Suominen reported higher revenues in spite of short-term risks and uncertainties

November 14, 2022
By James McLaren
Nonwovens

Finland-based Suominen Corporation on Oct. 26 reported in its 3Q 2022 financial results showing sales were Euro 131.9 million, higher by 34% from a year ago, with operating profit of Euro 2,000 reversing a loss of Euro 8,000 in 2021. EBITDA in the quarter of Euro 5.1 million was up 21%.

Through nine months, total sales of Euro 360.2 million were up 10% from a year ago, with operating profit of Euro 7 million higher by 15%. EBITDA of Euro 10.3 million fell 73% from 2021.

“After a difficult first half of the year, Suominen’s result started to turn around in the third quarter,” said company Pres/CEO Petri Helsky. “We reached all time high quarterly net sales in Q3 through improvement in both volumes and prices and tailwind from currencies. Our sales volumes increased in comparison to both Q3/2021 and Q2/2022 driven especially by improvement in North America. Margins were still lower than a year ago but improved slightly versus the previous quarter.”

“The higher sales and production volumes impacted the result positively, but our sales price increases could not fully compensate for the higher raw material and energy costs even despite the previously implemented energy surcharge in Europe,” he added. “Other operating income was impacted positively by one-time tax credits and incentives in Brazil and Italy.”

In response to significant price increases in raw materials, energy and freight, the company in August announced surcharges on all its products in North America, and in September added a new energy surcharge in Europe while expecting cost inflation to continue into the winter months.

On “short term risks and uncertainties,” the company noted significant volatility and inflation, depending on how the markets develop.

“Regarding the war in Ukraine, the direct impact to Suominen’s business is minor as we have no customers nor suppliers in Russia, Belarus or Ukraine,” the company added. “Suominen as a company is mostly affected by the indirect economic impacts of the war which contribute to the cost inflation mentioned above.”

“Also the Covid-19 pandemic can still cause uncertainty in Suominen’s business environment,” the company continued. “The key risks related to the virus concern the health and safety of Suominen personnel and customers, possible shortages of raw materials and issues linked to logistics, as well as potential closures of customers’ or our own plants due to virus infections. Despite the inflation and supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic straining the whole nonwovens industry and its value chain, we have not experienced more payment delays than usual by our customers and hence we do not see that our customer credit risks would have materially increased.”

Suominen, a portfolio company of Ahlström Capital, says it is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes, and among the largest spunlace nonwovens producers in the world.

The company’s long-term outlook was that end user demand for wipes will remain above pre-Covid-19 levels.

“However, the pandemic-caused demand spike followed by moderation of said demand has led to an inventory imbalance in the whole supply chain especially in the US which still partially persists,” the company said.

By geographical market area, Suominen sales for nine months were Euro 210.5 million in North and South America, Euro 2.5 million in Finland, and Euro 145.8 million in the rest of Europe.

The company’s global manufacturing platform comprises eight production plants on three continents, including Nakkila, Finland; Alicante, Spain; Cressa and Mozzate, Italy; Paulínia, Brazil; and three in the US, in Bethune, SC; Green Bay, WI; and Windsor Locks, CT.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
Open consultation on methodology for European paper and board – final decision
Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for European paper and board via an open consultation process between August 11 and September 9, 2022.
November 14, 2022
 · 
Steven Sachoff
Fairytale Forest - Sunbeams in Spruce Woodland
Pulp, paper and packaging industry predicts bleak year ahead, according StepChange Consulting industry study
The change in industry leaders’ expectations since the start of 2022 is dramatic — get the intitial findings below, and have your say
November 14, 2022
FP_GraphicPaper_Newsprint_NewspaperPrinting_Unsplash_Tzm3Oyu_6sk.jpg
Are European newsprint prices at their peak?
Newsprint prices in Europe are showing signs of peaking in October after a three-month climb. What are the drivers?
November 14, 2022
 · 
Jessica Zimbalatti
Assembly hall
South American MDF suppliers overtake the US import market
Chile has recently become the world’s largest foreign MDF supplier to the US
November 11, 2022
 · 
Peter Malliris
aerial view of trucks in traffic lanes
US trucking and shipping struggles remain rampant as rates fall
The fourth quarter of 2022 is proving to be a tumultuous time for the trucking and shipping industry
November 11, 2022
 · 
Megan Workman
OCC old corrugated container bales
OCC markets to tighten with China’s hunger for recycled brown pulp and recycled containerboard capacity
Key takeaways from the OCC outlook session at the International Containerboard Conference by our director of fiber, Hannah Zhao
November 11, 2022
 · 
Megan Workman
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed