Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Europe plans to have globally competitive EV battery industry by 2025, says EC
Europe could produce enough battery cells to meet the needs of its captive electric vehicle (EV) industry and could even be in a position to export batteries by 2025, according to the vice-president of the European Commission.
November 25, 2020 02:51 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
China hog recovery, biodiesel to underpin ‘very strong 2021': ADM
The recovery in ChinaвЂ™s hog herd and renewed interest in biofuels, particularly from emerging green diesel solutions, will ensure...
March 04, 2021 09:44 AM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
Cargill turns to capesize for Brazil-EU route amid panamax surge
Global agriculture giant Cargill has booked a capesize cargo vessel to ship dry bulk products out of Brazil to Europe to substitute...
March 03, 2021 02:00 PM
 · 
Johnny Huang
Argentina ships soymeal to France in rare Atlantic arbitrage
Argentina is expected to export a cargo of soybean meal to France in a rare trans-Atlantic move, trade sources have told...
June 11, 2021 02:07 PM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
Argentine soyoil prices at new highs on global tight oilseed supply
Soybean oil prices in Argentina have surged to fresh multi-year highs on Wednesday boosted by concerns on...
February 24, 2021 04:25 PM
 · 
Rei Geyssens
Bunge’s Q1 earnings jump, EPS revised 25% up on positive market trends
Global grain merchant Bunge has reported net income of $831 million in the first quarter of 2021, a recovery from a $184 million loss in the same quarter of last year...
May 04, 2021 02:20 PM
 · 
Liliana Minton
Algeria’s OAIC tenders for wheat for February shipment
AlgeriaвЂ™s state grain importer returned to the market with a tender for milling wheat for shipment in the second half of...
January 18, 2021 06:00 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
morning-view-a-2020-11-03.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mainly stronger helped by Monday’s stronger manufacturing data
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly stronger this morning, Tuesday November 3, after markets were encouraged by generally robust manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data that came out on Monday.
November 03, 2020 07:26 AM
 · 
William Adams
LME WEEK 2020: Base metals 2021 negotiations start in virtual ‘mating season’
With a virtual LME Week starting on Monday October 19, the base metals market is starting to focus on negotiating 2021 contracts. Here, read about how the evolving nature of virtual negotiations is affecting the aluminium, copper, nickel and tin markets.
October 16, 2020 12:48 AM
 · 
Alice Mason
LITHIUM CONF: Timing investments into capacity expansions main challenge for years ahead – panel
Achieving timely investments into capacity expansions will be a leading challenge for the lithium industry in the coming years to meet the expected growth in demand, attendees of Fastmarkets’ Lithium Supply & Markets 2020 virtual conference heard.
October 26, 2020 02:11 PM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed