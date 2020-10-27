Contact Us Login

SSS 2020: Mills eye different growth strategies
With so much uncertainty regarding the macro environment for steel consumption and prospects for tepid demand growth, US and Canadian mills are vying for a bigger piece of the pie - and using different strategies.
October 27, 2020 03:52 PM
 · 
Dominick Yanchunas
RESEARCH: Ferro-alloy prices forecast to remain elevated through Q2 2021 on supply shortfall and rising demand
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
April 07, 2021 09:27 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
COKING COAL DAILY: New brands offered in cfr market; demand limited
The premium hard coking coal price stayed largely flat in both the cfr and fob markets on Friday April 9 due to weak demand from end-users, market sources told Fastmarkets.
April 09, 2021 11:40 AM
 · 
Alice Li
Metal markets predict auto demand recovery in second half of 2021
Many aluminium and steel market participants are increasingly optimistic that automotive production will bounce back in the second half of the year and hopeful that the semiconductor chip shortage will be resolved by 2022.
June 14, 2021 12:51 AM
 · 
Michael Roh
LITHIUM PRICE EVOLUTION WEBINAR: Three key points for lithium futures contract
Experts from the battery value chain shared their understanding and insights into lithium price evolution and the new lithium futures contract during a Fastmarkets’ webinar on Tuesday May 25.
May 27, 2021 07:30 PM
 · 
Susan Zou
pev-forecast.jpg
FOCUS: Battle begins to recycle millions of EV batteries
Work is under way in Fredrikstad, Norway, to build a plant that will be key to electric vehicle (EV) transportation in Europe.
June 21, 2021 04:12 PM
Opportunity for a scrap pricing supercycle
Growing steel demand presents an opportunity for a scrap pricing supercycle in the next decade, writes Bill Beck, reporting on the Fastmarkets virtual Scrap, DRI, and Mini-Mills conference in mid-April.
June 14, 2021 07:38 PM
Steel Profiles
Green steel – will US buyers ultimately pay the price?
Understanding the cost of decarbonization and its impact on steel prices and raw material costs
September 10, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
Thorsten Schier
Bunge’s Q4 earnings jump on higher crush margins, vegoil demand
Global grain merchant Bunge has reported net income of $551 million in the final quarter of 2020, ending December 31...
February 10, 2021 04:13 PM
 · 
Veronika Prykhodko
Bunge’s Q1 earnings jump, EPS revised 25% up on positive market trends
Global grain merchant Bunge has reported net income of $831 million in the first quarter of 2021, a recovery from a $184 million loss in the same quarter of last year...
May 04, 2021 02:20 PM
 · 
Liliana Minton
