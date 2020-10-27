With so much uncertainty regarding the macro environment for steel consumption and prospects for tepid demand growth, US and Canadian mills are vying for a bigger piece of the pie - and using different strategies.
RESEARCH: Ferro-alloy prices forecast to remain elevated through Q2 2021 on supply shortfall and rising demand
The premium hard coking coal price stayed largely flat in both the cfr and fob markets on Friday April 9 due to weak demand from end-users, market sources told Fastmarkets.
Many aluminium and steel market participants are increasingly optimistic that automotive production will bounce back in the second half of the year and hopeful that the semiconductor chip shortage will be resolved by 2022.
Experts from the battery value chain shared their understanding and insights into lithium price evolution and the new lithium futures contract during a Fastmarkets’ webinar on Tuesday May 25.
Work is under way in Fredrikstad, Norway, to build a plant that will be key to electric vehicle (EV) transportation in Europe.
Growing steel demand presents an opportunity for a scrap pricing supercycle in the next decade, writes Bill Beck, reporting on the Fastmarkets virtual Scrap, DRI, and Mini-Mills conference in mid-April.
Understanding the cost of decarbonization and its impact on steel prices and raw material costs
Global grain merchant Bunge has reported net income of $551 million in the final quarter of 2020, ending December 31...
Global grain merchant Bunge has reported net income of $831 million in the first quarter of 2021, a recovery from a $184 million loss in the same quarter of last year...