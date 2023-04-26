Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Teck comes close, but not close enough | Hotter Commodities

Teck Resources has called off a shareholder vote on its proposed separation at the last minute, saying it would instead pursue a more simplified plan in the future

April 26, 2023
By Andrea Hotter
Base metalsCopper

The Teck shareholder vote would have required two-thirds of each of its A and B shareholders to vote in favor of the proposal, which would have split the company into separate entities for base metals and coal.

Going into the vote, Teck was assured it had the support of its A shareholders, comprised mainly of Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining Co and the Keevil family, largely through their joint ownership of the Temagami Mining Company.

What was unclear was whether it would secure two-thirds approval for the deal from its B shareholders, the largest of which has a 4.10% share of overall voting rights.

Many of the votes would have been made by proxy ahead of the annual general meeting, scheduled to take place in Vancouver at 3pm local time. Counting the proxies ahead of the AGM more than likely revealed the company hadn’t secured quite enough B votes to push its current proposal through.

Close, but not close enough.

Where this leaves things now remains to be seen.

Teck chief executive officer Jonathan Price said the company plans to pursue a “simpler and more direct separation” going forward while focusing on its organic growth in the interim.

Glencore’s bid – rejected once again by Teck as a “non-starter” – is still on the table, although is vehemently opposed by the board of the Canadian miner, as well as by a growing number of the country’s politicians.

Obviously, it is better for Teck to have called off the vote than to have lost it publicly. But it leaves the miner in a slightly more precarious position than previously, with the need to ensure its long-term B shareholders remain loyal.

Perhaps now is the time for the partnerships that the company has heralded post-separation to emerge.

If the long-term plan was to separate and then deal-make, Teck might need to reveal its hand.

A proposal in which the company splits and the separated entities individually merge, sell, partner or acquire other sector participants could be a more palatable option if shareholders were aware up-front.

In Hotter Commodities, special correspondent Andrea Hotter covers some of the biggest stories impacting the natural resources sector. Sign up today to receive Andrea’s content as it is published.

What to read next
Deep sea imports. Container ship transporting goods.
Arbitrage window boosts China’s imports of cobalt metal in March
China imported 507 tonnes of cobalt metal in March, representing a 133.64% month-on-month increase from 217 tonnes in February, the country’s customs data showed
April 26, 2023
 · 
Zihao Li
General_China_BeijingSkyline_Unsplash_mnyJEvSLtvk.jpg
China’s economic recovery: an analysis on Chinese domestic demand
We take a look at China’s domestic consumption, housing market and exports to evaluate the strength of its economic recovery in 2023
April 24, 2023
 · 
Eric Hu
Brine pools at lithium mine
Chilean president announces nationalization of lithium assets
Chile intends to nationalize its lithium resources, the country’s president, Gabriel Boric, said in a televised address to the country on Friday April 21
April 24, 2023
 · 
Justin Yang
Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station
EV and ESS demand in Q123: What does this signal for 2023 and beyond?
Fastmarkets experts share battery demand forecasts, data and charts to demonstrate the ever-changing battery materials landscape and make some key predictions for the future of the green energy transition
April 24, 2023
 · 
Phoebe O’Hara
Semi-Truck Crossing Oresund Bridge
Northvolt, Scania develop NCM battery for heavy EV trucks
Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt and Swedish commercial vehicles manufacturer Scania have jointly developed a nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery cell with capacity to power heavy electric vehicles for 1.5 million km
April 21, 2023
 · 
Sayaka Kurata
3D illustration of electric vehicles charging
Arbitrage emerges between MHP pricing mechanisms amid lower Chinese domestic nickel sulfate prices
A growing arbitrage has emerged between the different pricing mechanisms for nickel mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) while nickel sulfate prices come under pressure and demand weakens
April 21, 2023
 · 
Yiwen Ju
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed