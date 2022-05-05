US CRC, galv, plate open consult result

The consultation, which began Monday April 4 and ended on Wednesday May 4, was done as part of its annual methodology review process in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (Iosco) principles for price reporting agencies.

Fastmarkets received feedback on the current methodology for the steel cut-to-length plate assessment, which is currently being researched via conversations with other market participants. Fastmarkets is not making any changes to the methodology in the meantime. Separately, Fastmarkets recently changed the publication day of the weekly assessment to Tuesdays.

Fastmarkets did not receive any feedback on the cold-rolled coil or hot-dipped galvanized (cold-rolled base) assessments, and as a result, will not make any changes to those methodologies.

To provide feedback on this annual review, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Grace Asenov by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Grace Asenov re: annual methodology review of Fastmarkets’ cold-rolled coil, galvanized coil and cut-to-length plate prices.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, click here.

