US Midwest ferrous scrap indices open consultation result

The consultation was done as part of Fastmarkets’ annual methodology review process, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (Iosco) principles for price reporting agencies.

Fastmarkets did not receive any feedback during the consultation period for the US Midwest ferrous scrap indices, and therefore no changes will be made to the methodology.

To provide feedback on the annual review of the Midwest ferrous scrap indices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indices, please contact Sean Barry by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com.

