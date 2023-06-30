Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

US Scrap Trends Outlook: July

North American steel scrap prices could decline further in July as summer slump hinders US ferrous trade leading to lower scrap demand in the short-term

June 30, 2023
By Amy Hinton
Steel raw materialsScrap and secondaryFerrous scrapUnited StatesForecast

Summer slump to hit US steel scrap prices in July

Traditional summer production slowdowns and a dearth of robust export options are expected to enact further downward pressure on the US steel scrap market in July, marking a potential third consecutive month of steel scrap price drops across all grades.

Despite the Trend Indicator rebounding marginally to a reading of 39.4 in July compared with a more-bearish posting of 34.4 in June, the outlook’s prediction model still allows for an average price decrease of 7.2% over the period.

Just under half of those surveyed – 48% – deemed that steel scrap prices will be lower in July versus June, though those survey participants anticipating a sideways market over the period – 37% – were hot on their heels.

Outlook for steel scrap prices in July

The majority of participants’ expectation that the market will move lower in July is attributed to weaker scrap demand, according to an equal number of respondents. Exactly half thereof assessed that inventory levels would remain unchanged in July, tipping market fundamentals into weaker territory as a result of this declining demand.

Shredded scrap is once more deigned to be less desirable than cut and prime grades; many US shredders have continued to drop their infeed prices in a sure-fire sign that steel scrap prices for the grade are headed down again. Prime scrap will be the star performer as per 54% of survey respondents with a recent slew of hot-rolled coil increases from US steelmakers likely to stabilize the market for those grades at best.

Overall trend consensus has dropped to 60% in July from 65% in June, suggesting that confidence in the market’s trajectory next month is wavering.

Make sense of the US steel scrap market and track the critical indicators impacting steel scrap price movements in our latest outlook.

Get the latest scrap trends outlook now

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to discontinue Russian domestic steel prices
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue its Russian domestic steel price assessments due to a lack of transaction data.
June 29, 2023
 · 
Janie Davies
Steel plant
Decarbonization led by economic opportunity and demand, not by government regulation: panelists
Learn how the burgeoning trend of decarbonization in the steel industry has been led by the realization of economic opportunity and an increase in demand.
June 29, 2023
 · 
Alesha Alkaff
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Early publication of European titanium scrap, ferro-titanium prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ European titanium scrap and ferro-titanium prices on June 28, 2023, took place earlier than scheduled due to an editor error in the approval process.
June 28, 2023
 · 
Claire Patel-Campbell
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to frequency of Shanghai equivalent-grade copper cathode premium
Fastmarkets is amending the frequency of its price assessment for Shanghai equivalent-grade copper cathode premium to once every week from once every two weeks, following a 30-day consultation.
June 28, 2023
 · 
Sally Zhang
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Metals and mining
Proposal to clarify delivery timing for minor metals specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to clarify the prompt delivery timing for its price assessments for bismuth, cadmium 99.95%, cadmium 99.99%, gallium, germanium metal, germanium dioxide, indium, selenium and tellurium.
June 26, 2023
 · 
Sayaka Kurata
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to pricing holidays for Eid al-Adha
Fastmarkets has amended the dates for Eid al-Adha in its pricing holidays calendar to Monday June 26 to Friday June 30, from Wednesday June 28 to Friday June 30 previously. The prices affected are for Turkey, Egypt, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Iran.
June 22, 2023
 · 
Serife Durmus
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed