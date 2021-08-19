USDA invests $26 million in biofuel infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced it is investing $26 million to build infrastructure to expand the availability of higher-blend renewable biofuels by 822 million gallons annually across 23 states.

The investment, made on the one year anniversary of the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP), which the award falls under, aims to “increase the use of biofuels derived from U.S. agricultural products and prioritize climate-smart solutions”.

Biofuels are an important market for U.S. feedstock producers and are cited as contributing to energy security as well as supporting rural economic development.

Thus far, the USDA has already investmented $66.4 million USD to-date to increase biofuel sales by 1.2 billion gallons annually.

Examples of how the investment will help each state can be found here.