Jocelyn Garcia

Jocelyn is a market reporter on the agriculture team, focusing her efforts on providing coverage for US corn and wheat. Prior to joining the Fastmarkets agriculture team in July 2021, Jocelyn worked as a reporter on US domestic and imported boneless beef, as well as the Mexican beef market. Jocelyn was born in Mexico City and raised in New Jersey; she is a bilingual Spanish and English speaker, and an animal and human rights advocate. When Jocelyn isn’t analyzing market prices, changes and trends for Fastmarkets, she’s off exploring new places surrounding the New Jersey area where Jocelyn is based.