CFR China soybeans trade at below netback cost as traders hit bids
Soybeans delivered into China are trading at a theoretical discount to the origin price as a fall-off in futures over the...
December 04, 2020 01:10 PM
 · 
Johnny Huang
US biofuels sector faces squeeze as presidential outlooks collide
US ethanol and biodiesel producers could find themselves facing an uncertain future no matter what the outcome of the US...
November 03, 2020 07:10 PM
 · 
John McGarrity
Brazil’s soyoil premium over Arg. collapses on shortage, bio policy
The premium of Brazilian soyoil over Argentine soyoil collapsed this week after the Brazilian government...
November 19, 2020 02:54 PM
 · 
Rei Geyssens
Line of Shipping Containers on Trucks
Argentina’s new biofuels law could increase soyoil export capacity
The potential approval of a draft bill to set a new biofuels law with new blending mandates is likely to increase the volume of soyoil...
May 17, 2021 09:33 AM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
gettyimages-465294731-170667a.jpg
Argentina biofuel bill with 5% diesel blend mandate cut made law
The biofuels bill that cuts the use of biodiesel in Argentina’s finished diesel mix by five percentage points to 5% while...
July 16, 2021 02:09 PM
 · 
Liliana Minton
WTO to review EU-Malaysia palm, China-Australia barley cases
The World Trade Organization established two expert panels late last week to review complaints around ChinaвЂ™s imposition of...
June 01, 2021 11:59 AM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
ifa-analyst-poll-chart-1-12-11-2020.jpg
INTL FERRO-ALLOYS CONF: Global stimulus efforts, green policies key to growth - Fastmarkets analysts
In the closing session of this year’s International Ferroalloys, which was held virtually November 9-11, Fleur Ritzema, global minors, ores and alloys editor at Fastmarkets, and Fastmarkets’ analysts Amy Bennett and Robert Cartman summed up the key market drivers for the rest of 2020 and beyond.
November 12, 2020 04:45 PM
 · 
Jon Stibbs
morning-view-a-2020-10-27.jpg
MORNING VIEW: LME base metals look upward after recent consolidation
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were firmer this morning, Tuesday October 27, despite some strong headwinds from little progress on the next US Covid-19 relief package and surging infection rates across Europe and the United Sates.
October 27, 2020 08:08 AM
 · 
William Adams
morning-view-a-2020-10-19.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mainly firmer, helped by generally supportive Chinese economic data
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly firmer this morning, Monday October 19, supported by economic data out of China, especially the 6.9% rise in industrial production, but gross domestic production (GDP) data came in lower than expected.
October 19, 2020 07:30 AM
 · 
William Adams
SHFE STOCKS REPORT 06/11: Minimal movement in inventories; lead up 6.5%
Deliverable stocks of base metals in Shanghai Futures Exchange-registered warehouses were little moved in the week to Friday November 6, with the biggest percentage change seen in lead at 6.5%.
November 06, 2020 11:43 AM
 · 
Karen Ng
