Base metals price forecast

Inform your base metal trading strategy with metals price forecasts and analysis for the global base metals industry

A forward-looking view of the base metals market to inform your trading strategy

Whether you are a buyer or seller of base metals products, it’s important to keep track of the forces impacting market conditions.

Our global team of experts is deeply embedded in the base metals markets and provides critical insights to help you predict future trends and win in contract negotiations.

Fastmarkets base metals price forecasts help to simplify complex market conditions influencing price volatility, allowing you to strategically position prices in negotiations and support your decisions to the board.

How can our metals price forecasts can boost your base metals trading strategy:

  • Easy-to-read price data to help you react to changes and developments that could affect your trading strategy
  • Expert analysis of supply/demand fundamentals, which allows you to save time on purchasing decisions and manage inventories
  • Market reflective metals price forecasts to lead your negotiations, inform your strategy and make business decisions
  • Unbiased, independent market research to plan how much material to commit to on-spot purchasing or on contract in each region.

Featured base metals price forecast

Predict base metal price trends for the fast-moving metals market with our featured aluminium price charts, copper price charts and nickel price charts.

Aluminium price chart

Copper price chart

Nickel price chart

What’s impacting our base metals price forecast?

Read the latest market news and analysis driving base metals price movements and impacting our base metals price forecast

Close-Up Of Copper Wires On Table
What is the near-term outlook for copper prices in 2023?
China’s post-pandemic recovery stimulus bolstered its rapid economic recovery which will likely have a positive impact on copper price forecasts in 2023
May 15, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
CME cobalt futures put spotlight on forward backwardation
LME nickel stocks at multi-year low
London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse nickel stocks have reached their lowest point since 2007 on Wednesday May 3, following gradual withdrawals in recent weeks
May 5, 2023
 · 
Callum Perry
3D illustration of electric vehicles charging
Indonesia to prioritize domestic MHP production
Indonesia will stop providing licenses for new nickel pig iron (NPI) facilities and will assess the position of nickel matte due to concerns over nickel ore availability
May 4, 2023
 · 
Callum Perry

Our weekly forecast includes expert outlooks on where each base metal market is heading, LME stocks and historical prices giving you a 360 view of the markets most important to you.

Join hundreds of companies already benefitting from using Fastmarkets’ weekly base metals price forecast.

Base metals price forecast methodology
We recognize the importance of being clear about our base metals price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles. Find out how we assess and forecast our prices for the aluminium, copper and nickel markets.
Learn more
Whether you're interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we're here for you.

Why use a price reporting agency?

Navigate uncertainty and make business decisions with confidence using our price data, forecasts and critical intelligence.

