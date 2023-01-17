Scrap & Steel North America 2023

Leaders from automotive and OCTG will give their inputs, along with industry insiders, and Fastmarkets experts. You will gain insights that your business can build on throughout 2023.
Key Speakers
Barbara Smith
Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
Commercial Metals Company
Barbara Smith is Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Commercial Metals Company is a Fortune 500 company and leading manufacturer of concrete reinforcing and other steel products, a recognized leader in product and process innovation. CMC steel forms the backbone of our modern infrastructure just about everywhere you look. CMC rebar can be found in countless structures, from AT&T Stadium in Dallas to the Pentagon to essential highways, bridges and buildings all over the world. In addition, CMC merchant bar is a vital component in conveyors that move goods, truck trailers that deliver products and Humvees that protect soldiers wherever they’re called to serve. Barbara joined CMC in June 2011 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She was then promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and to CEO on September 1, 2017. Prior to joining CMC, Barbara was the Chief Financial Officer for Gerdau Ameristeel and FARO Technologies. Her career also includes over 20 years of service with Alcoa Inc. where she held a variety of leadership positions across various businesses within Alcoa. In addition to her role at CMC, Barbara serves on the Board of Directors for Comerica Incorporated. She previously served on the Board of Directors at Minerals Technologies Inc. from May 2011 through July 2017. Barbara has been actively involved in various community organizations including serving on the Dallas and Tampa Boards of the American Heart Association. In 2020, Barbara was recognized by S&P Global Platts as the winner of the Global Metals Award, 2020 CEO of the Year. Barbara was the recipient of the 2019 Association for Iron and Steel Technology (AIST) Steelmaker of the Year Award. In 2022, Barbara received the AIST William T. Hogan, S.J. Memorial Lecture Award and the Central Division EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Barbara currently serves as the American Heart Association Southwest Division Chairman. She is also a member of the G100 Network and served as Advisor to the Chair on the 2021 B20 Employment & Education Task Force. Barbara is a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in Accounting and is also a Certified Public Accountant. In 2013, she was recognized as a Purdue University Old Masters distinguished alumnus.
Tamara Lundgren
Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer
Schnitzer Steel
Tamara L. Lundgren is the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. SSI is a global leader in sustainable metals production and one of the largest publicly traded (NASDAQ: SCHN) manufacturers and exporters of recycled metals, operating over 100 facilities throughout North America, including seven deep-water ports located on both coasts of the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. Under Lundgren’s leadership, the Company has grown from a regional Pacific Northwest company to a global supplier of recycled metal products and services. Investing in advanced metal extraction technology, expanding the Company’s platform, and creating the One Schnitzer operating model have positioned the Company to meet the increasing demand for recycled metals to support the global transition to low carbon technologies. Schnitzer is recognized for leadership in sustainability and, among other distinctions, has been certified as a Great Place to Work®, recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies, ranked on Corporate Knights’ 2022 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, and named a 2021 Sustainability Yearbook Member and Industry Mover by S&P Global. In fiscal 2021, Schnitzer achieved its multi-year goal of 100% net carbon-free electricity use at its facilities. Lundgren joined SSI in 2005 as Chief Strategy Officer and held positions of increasing responsibility, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. She was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in 2008 and Chairman in 2020. Prior to joining SSI, she was an investment banker and lawyer with 25 years of experience in the U.S. and Europe, including as a Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank in London and New York, and a partner in the Washington, DC law firm of Hogan & Hartson, LLP. Lundgren is Chair of the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, a member of the Board of Directors of Ryder System, Inc., and a Trustee of the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board. She recently completed five years as a member of the President’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations, having been appointed by President Obama in 2016 and reappointed by President Trump in 2018. She is also a member of the Business Roundtable, the China Center Advisory Board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the President’s Advisory Council of Wellesley College. Lundgren was Chairman of th
Dean Kanelos
Market Development & Product Applications Manager
Nucor Corporation - Automotive
Dean Kanelos is the Automotive Market Development & Product Applications Manager at Nucor. He has been with Nucor for twenty one years, overseeing Automotive Market Development, Product Applications, Early Vendor Involvement and assisting in Product Development. Dean is Vice Chairman for WorldAutoSteel, Chairman of the Auto/Steel Partnership’s Joint Policy Council and represents Nucor on the Automotive Applications Council of AISI. He has over 40 years of experience in the steel industry, having worked in production supervision, applications engineering, marketing, and market development. Dean has a bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from Indiana University-Northwest.
Bobby Triesch
VP and Regional General Manager of SA Recycling - SouthEast US Region
SA Recycling
Randy Kahlon
Vice President, Sales and Marketing
ABC Recycling
Sean Dauod
Vice President & Treasurer
PNW Metals Recycling
Sean Daoud is a second-generation metal recycler and Vice President, Treasurer & Shareholder of PNW Metal Recycling, Inc. The company has 5 locations in Oregon and 3 location in Washington. The company handles both ferrous and non-ferrous metals with the main locations having a bulk loading, shredding, metal sortation downstream, and wire chopper operations.
Matt Smith
Lead Oil Analyst – Americas
Kpler
Matt started his career at Royal Bank of Canada in London, England, working his way up to portfolio manager in the investment management team. He then moved to the US and spent 8 years as a Global Commodity Analyst at Schneider Electric / Summit Energy, before becoming Director of Commodity Research at ClipperData for 6 years, leading a team of analysts across a variety of energy commodities. Matt joined Kpler in September 2021 as Co-Head of Crude Analysis and helps lead a global team of analysts focused on producing research and providing counsel to key clients in the energy market. Matt is regularly featured by media outlets such as CNBC, Bloomberg, NPR, Wall Street Journal and Reuters.
John Ganem
CEO
Kloeckner Metals Corporation
John Ganem is the CEO of Kloeckner Metals, bringing seasoned insights in long-term strategic planning, networking capital management, supplier relationships, and the development of supply chain efficiencies through digital innovation. John has served on the Kloeckner Metals Corporation Board of Directors since 2014 and was appointed to the Management Board of parent company Klöckner & Co in 2019. He is a graduate of Brown University and holds degrees in both Business Economics and Organizational Behavior and Management.
Platinum Sponsors
Tenova, a Techint Group company, is your worldwide partner for sustainable, innovative and reliable solutions in the metals and - through the well-known TAKRAF and DELKOR brands – in the mining industries. Leveraging a staff of more than 2,200 forward-thinking employees, Tenova shares the long-standing principles of its industrial group and better understands its partners’ needs. The company works alongside client-partners to design and develop innovative technologies and services that improve their business both today and into the future, creating solutions that help metals and mining companies reduce costs, save energy, limit environmental impact and improve working conditions for their employees. In metals, Tenova works both upstream and downstream, in areas including metal making, hot and cold rolling, processing and aluminum, and dedicated services and components. www.tenova.com
ENERGIRON is the innovative HYL Direct Reduction Technology jointly developed by Tenova and Danieli.
Since it was established in February 2006, the ENERGIRON alliance has brought to the market the most revolutionary technology which strongly contributed to change the DRI world scenario, as confirmed by the several ENERGIRON Direct Reduction Plants assigned. ENERGIRON continue to support the competitiveness of the steel producers and to enhance raw material quality and availability, by promoting green technology for the safeguard of the environment.
Silver Sponsors
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.