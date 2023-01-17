Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Home
/
Events
/
Scrap & Steel North America 2023

Scrap & Steel North America 2023

Steel scrap’s transformation to prime commodity status was so rapid, the market is only just catching up, with regulators following close behind. Decarbonization is driving up demand for “recycled steel” and the global steel scrap trade is now growing faster than the steel market itself. US steel producers, quick to spot a trend, are snapping up steel scrap assets to secure supply to their mills. If this consolidation continues, how will it impact US and global prices, demand and supply? This event brings the scrap merchants and steel producers together to explore the power dynamics of their changing relationship.

Jan 17-19, 2023
Dallas
View map
Register
Agenda highlights
The scrap market is not short of burning hot issues to discuss. Start 2023 by covering everything from geo-political unrest, market consolidation, inflation and decarbonization targets.

Leaders from automotive and OCTG will give their inputs, along with industry insiders, and Fastmarkets experts. You will gain insights that your business can build on throughout 2023.
See full agenda
Jan 18
08:50 - 09:20
Opening Keynote
Barbara Smith
Jan 18
09:20 - 10:05
Keynote Panel Discussion Consolidation: Paradigm Shift or Business as Usual?
Vince Pappalardo
Randy Kahlon
Sean Dauod
Bobby Triesch
Jan 18
11:40 - 12:00
Keynote Fireside Chat: Infrastructure 2023: What’s in Store?
Tamara Lundgren
Lisa Gordon
Jan 18
12:00 - 12:20
Keynote Session: Automotive Industry and Steel Demand
Dean Kanelos
Jan 18
12:20 - 12:40
Keynote Session: OCTG: Energy Driving Steel Demand in the US
Matt Smith

Key Speakers

Barbara Smith

Barbara Smith

Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

Commercial Metals Company
Tamara Lundgren

Tamara Lundgren

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Schnitzer Steel
Dean Kanelos

Dean Kanelos

Market Development & Product Applications Manager

Nucor Corporation - Automotive
Bobby Triesch

Bobby Triesch

VP and Regional General Manager of SA Recycling - SouthEast US Region

SA Recycling
Randy Kahlon

Randy Kahlon

Vice President, Sales and Marketing

ABC Recycling
Sean Dauod

Sean Dauod

Vice President & Treasurer

PNW Metals Recycling
Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Lead Oil Analyst – Americas

Kpler
John Ganem

John Ganem

CEO

Kloeckner Metals Corporation

View full speaker list
Why register for Scrap & Steel North America
55567483d6884156ba74e96c9cc18950!_!1f5d2b62f877231e488de164d51973a2.png
Meet the market
Connect with your peers and meet the decision-makers changing the US steel production market landscape. Catch up face-to-face and build relationships to propel your business to the next level.
c976777fdcea491482a2a40939e50655!_!095d6d0a6a4c573ca3bbf92f9eff74a5.png
Industry updates
Discover how the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, growing market consolidation and decarbonization targets will impact trade and price in the US raw materials space.

d6c2a3a67d2d41ce88b3ae93fe7fdfd1!_!8da07b4cc4cb9d278cf3bc1609c28215.png
Outlooks and analysis
Make better business decisions and learn what’s on the horizon for carbon-free steel production, including green hydrogen, prime scrap consumption, and the importance of investing in DRI.

61521f277f38418da24d35e98de8f09c!_!7863c7be3f11be39ffc5d2025a12a4b9.png
Expert insights
Get in-depth market insights and forecasts from Fastmarkets’ experts. Hear from some of the leading industry executives as they share inside knowledge and expectations for North America’s steelmaking industry.

Tickets

 = 1 delegate
 = 2 delegates
 = 3+ delegates

Early bird - Ends December 16th

$1,399
$1,199
$999
Buy Now
Offer ends December 16, 2022

Standard Rate

$1,599
$1,399
$1,199
Buy Now
Our Sponsors

Platinum Sponsors

tenova.jpg
Events_Scrap_Energiron_logo

Silver Sponsors

Events_Scrap-Steel_ BrownGibbonsLangCo_Logo
See all sponsors
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed