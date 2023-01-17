Scrap & Steel North America 2023

Tamara L. Lundgren is the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. SSI is a global leader in sustainable metals production and one of the largest publicly traded (NASDAQ: SCHN) manufacturers and exporters of recycled metals, operating over 100 facilities throughout North America, including seven deep-water ports located on both coasts of the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. Under Lundgren’s leadership, the Company has grown from a regional Pacific Northwest company to a global supplier of recycled metal products and services. Investing in advanced metal extraction technology, expanding the Company’s platform, and creating the One Schnitzer operating model have positioned the Company to meet the increasing demand for recycled metals to support the global transition to low carbon technologies. Schnitzer is recognized for leadership in sustainability and, among other distinctions, has been certified as a Great Place to Work®, recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies, ranked on Corporate Knights’ 2022 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, and named a 2021 Sustainability Yearbook Member and Industry Mover by S&P Global. In fiscal 2021, Schnitzer achieved its multi-year goal of 100% net carbon-free electricity use at its facilities. Lundgren joined SSI in 2005 as Chief Strategy Officer and held positions of increasing responsibility, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. She was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in 2008 and Chairman in 2020. Prior to joining SSI, she was an investment banker and lawyer with 25 years of experience in the U.S. and Europe, including as a Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank in London and New York, and a partner in the Washington, DC law firm of Hogan & Hartson, LLP. Lundgren is Chair of the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, a member of the Board of Directors of Ryder System, Inc., and a Trustee of the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board. She recently completed five years as a member of the President’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations, having been appointed by President Obama in 2016 and reappointed by President Trump in 2018. She is also a member of the Business Roundtable, the China Center Advisory Board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the President’s Advisory Council of Wellesley College. Lundgren was Chairman of th