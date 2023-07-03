Methodology Contact us Login

The steelmaker’s guide to tackling upstream Scope 3 emissions

Find out how some of the top steel companies are tackling Scope 3 emissions in nine fact-filled sections

Scope 3 emissions

Sustainability targets have become much more complex as the industry begins to focus on emissions generated along the supply chain, also known as Scope 3 emissions.

In this guide, you will learn more about why steelmakers are concerned about Scope 3 emissions and what some of the top steel companies are doing to tackle them in nine fact-filled sections.

Get your free copy today to learn more about Scope 3 emissions, including:

  • What are Scope 3 emissions?
  • Electric-arc furnace (EAF) steel production and the US advantage
  • The impact of new technology and regulatory frameworks on Scope 3 emissions
  • How some of the top steel companies are approaching raw materials, renewable energy and carbon capture to lower Scope 3 emissions
  • The road ahead for steel companies and consumers of steel products, including a long-term outlook of the steel market

Follow the stories impacting the green steel transition

Read our latest steel market analysis, including developments in Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, green steel premiums, market forecasts and more

Steel Profiles
Five takeaways from the Global Steel Dynamics conference
Delegates from across the steel industry gathered in New York June 26-28 for the Association for Iron & Steel Technology’s 2023 Global Steel Dynamics Forum, which focused heavily on the industry’s route toward decarbonization
July 3, 2023
 · 
Zach Miller
Steel plant
Decarbonization led by economic opportunity and demand, not by government regulation: panelists
Learn how the burgeoning trend of decarbonization in the steel industry has been led by the realization of economic opportunity and an increase in demand.
June 29, 2023
 · 
Alesha Alkaff
Green steel garage door
Green premium for flat steel stable in first European assessment
The premium for green steel in the European domestic flat product market was stable this week, compared with prices heard in recent weeks, reflecting an emerging consensus around the value of material produced with low-emissions, Fastmarkets heard on Thursday June 8
June 12, 2023
 · 
Julia Bolotova

Fastmarkets combines the commodity intelligence of these familiar names:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
