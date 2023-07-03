The steelmaker’s guide to tackling upstream Scope 3 emissions
Find out how some of the top steel companies are tackling Scope 3 emissions in nine fact-filled sections
Sustainability targets have become much more complex as the industry begins to focus on emissions generated along the supply chain, also known as Scope 3 emissions.
In this guide, you will learn more about why steelmakers are concerned about Scope 3 emissions and what some of the top steel companies are doing to tackle them in nine fact-filled sections.
Get your free copy today to learn more about Scope 3 emissions, including:
- What are Scope 3 emissions?
- Electric-arc furnace (EAF) steel production and the US advantage
- The impact of new technology and regulatory frameworks on Scope 3 emissions
- How some of the top steel companies are approaching raw materials, renewable energy and carbon capture to lower Scope 3 emissions
- The road ahead for steel companies and consumers of steel products, including a long-term outlook of the steel market
