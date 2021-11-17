News and market analysis

Contact Us Login

Industrial lithium consumers may face struggle to maintain supply as battery sector steals scene
Lithium market participants have voiced concern about the ability to secure supply of industrial-grade lithium compounds due to an increasingly larger share of the market being taken up by the battery sector
December 09, 2021 05:08 AM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
Correction to pricing rationale of Fastmarkets’ fob Australia alumina index
Fastmarkets has corrected the pricing rationale for its fob Australia alumina index (MB-ALU-0002), which was published incorrectly on Wednesday December 8 due to a reporter error.
December 09, 2021 04:53 AM
Carmakers focus on securing EV battery cathodes, but graphite anodes also critical
Automotive manufacturers globally have been setting up joint ventures to secure cathode active materials for the batteries they fit into their electric vehicles (EVs), but they have yet to engage with the equally important graphite active anode suppliers
December 08, 2021 11:23 AM
 · 
Amy Bennett
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to weekly ferro-chrome benchmark indicator
Fastmarkets MB has corrected its weekly ferro-chrome benchmark indicator, which was published incorrectly on Tuesday December 7 because of a technical issue
December 08, 2021 07:34 AM
China decarbonization could create graphite electrode shortage amid more EAF steelmaking
China’s decarbonization drive could result in increased demand for graphite electrodes amid the global trend toward more steelmaking based on electric-arc furnaces (EAFs), although supply risks may continue in the near term against a backdrop of energy controls, sources have told Fastmarkets.
December 08, 2021 04:35 AM
 · 
Sybil Pan
Europe’s CBAM to have more impact in later stages, AAC chief says: INTL AL CONF
December 08, 2021 04:29 AM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
CBAM remains afterthought for European aluminium premiums
December 08, 2021 04:22 AM
 · 
Justin Yang
Automotive shift to EVs draws scrutiny on steel supplier sustainability, says Arcelormittal: Exclusive
The automotive industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has put the sustainability efforts of its suppliers under scrutiny, Jean-Martin Van der Hoeven, chief marketing officer of ArcelorMittal’s global automotive division, told Fastmarkets in an exclusive interview.
December 08, 2021 04:13 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
A changing agriculture landscape
Fundamental changes in agriculture markets make return to “normal” unlikely
December 07, 2021 03:57 PM
North American box demand still strong as cost, supply-chain pressures seem to worsen
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
December 07, 2021 03:27 PM
 · 
Gregory Rudder
