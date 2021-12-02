Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Mobile app

When you’re on the move, our key prices go with you

Stay up-to-date wherever you are with our mobile app.

Built to keep you informed and ready to do business.

The Fastmarkets mobile applications for Android and iOS provide price data, price trends, and news wherever you are and whenever you need it. You can customize and configure views to get the data you care about most, in the visual structure that is best for you.

Customize

Focus on the prices you care about by saving them into your own list for quick access while in a hurry

Mobile App Placeholder.pngMobile app placeholder

Search and save prices

Look up by keyword or symbol and add it to your home screen for convenience and speed

Where you need it

View latest price and price history whether your in the scrap yard or traveling across the globe

Access these commodities through the Fastmarkets mobile app
Steel

Stacked Steel Pipe Abstract
Steel raw materials
steel-raw-materials-iron-ore.png
Scrap and secondary steel
scrap-and-secondary.png
Base metals

Copper pipes isolated on white. 3d rendering
Minor metals

minor-metals-bismuth.png
Ores and alloys

ores-and-alloys-ferro-chrome.png
Industrial minerals
industrial-minerals-feldspar.png
More ways to access the Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets dashboard
Build a personalized view of your markets to focus on the information most relevant to you
December 02, 2021 09:10 AM
Learn more
API
Instantly access prices for quotes or trades within your own company’s system and receive them seconds after our price reporters publish them
November 24, 2021 10:59 AM
Learn more
Excel add-in
Integrate our price data with your own in Excel to generate your own reporting and analysis
December 02, 2021 10:34 AM
Learn more
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.

Explore now

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed