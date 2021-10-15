Mobile App Support

Accessing news

The news section in the Fastmarkets Android app is available to read all of the latest Fastmarkets news to which you have access. This can be done using three sections: All News, My News and Top Stories.

All News

You can scroll through to stay up to date with all market stories included in your subscription.

My News

The My News section of the app allows you to import the personalised news lists you have set up in your Dashboard workspaces. This saves you time – you won’t need to redo your news lists.

When first accessing My News on the app , you will see a record of all the news lists you have set up on your Fastmarkets Dashboard workspaces. This section will be blank if you have not set up any custom news lists.

To add the news lists to the app , tap the plus symbol next to the news lists you want to see in the app and tap the “Add news list” button. This will show you how many news lists you are adding.

You can then drag and drop the lists in the order you wish.

If you add news lists to your workspaces on the Fastmarkets Dashboard, you can see them in the app by going into My News settings. Tap the icon to the left of your My News scroll bar and tap “Add news from Dashboard.”

Top Stories

This section of the app gives you access to all of the top stories published by Fastmarkets in the preceding 24 hours, providing a quick and easy way to get up to speed on the most important stories in your markets based on your news subscription package.

Articles

Within articles, you will find links to the referenced prices. By tapping on the price link, you will be able to see the full details on that price. If you want to add the price to your app home screen, tap the three dots in the top right-hand corner of the price details view. This will give you the option to “Add price to price list.”

Read the news directly in the app from the link in news or newsletter alert emails. (Android only)