Fastmarkets dashboard video guides
Installing the dashboard
Learn how to install, login and get started with the installed version of the Fastmarkets Dashboard.
Searching for and saving prices
Learn how to use the Search Assist Tool to quickly find prices and news in the Dashboard.
How to compare prices in charts
View and compare historical pricing in graphical or tabular format for up to eight prices
How to use market pages
Save time and discover the wide range of pre-built Market Pages for your market, industry or region created by our price reporting team and learn how to customize them further.
How to set up your news widget
Quickly find and filter news articles by commodity, product, location, source and learn how to search by keyword.
How to set up newsletters
Create curated price and news content in the form of PDF newsletters.