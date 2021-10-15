Contact Us Login

Fastmarkets dashboard video guides

Installing the dashboard

Learn how to install, login and get started with the installed version of the Fastmarkets Dashboard.

Searching for and saving prices

Learn how to use the Search Assist Tool to quickly find prices and news in the Dashboard.

How to compare prices in charts

View and compare historical pricing in graphical or tabular format for up to eight prices

How to use market pages

Save time and discover the wide range of pre-built Market Pages for your market, industry or region created by our price reporting team and learn how to customize them further.

How to set up your news widget

Quickly find and filter news articles by commodity, product, location, source and learn how to search by keyword.

How to set up newsletters

Create curated price and news content in the form of PDF newsletters.

Additional resources

