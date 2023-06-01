Methodology Contact us Login

Forest products asset analysis

Delve deeper into mill assets and understand production costs

Fastmarkets’ asset analysis products and services combine our rich history and deep expertise in the forest products industry. Covering mills, machines and plants across the world, the industry’s largest mill asset database can provide you insights into mill operations, cost of production, input consumption, operational profitability, competitive benchmarking and many more.

Along with the support of our dedicated team of analysts and cost engineers, our in-depth cost benchmarking and packaging cost indexing solutions can help you understand what’s really behind your prices.

Access the industry’s largest source of global mill intelligence and cost analytics to start strengthening your business plans and making better decisions today.

Build your own scenario models

Learn how to use our mill database and cost models to simulate your business scenarios and help you make better investment decisions.
Explore our asset and cost analysis products:

Paper and Pulp Mill
Forest products
Cost
benchmarking
Compare the cost of production by mill
and machine with our cost benchmarking tool
Paper mill Poland
Forest products
Asset
database
Find and analyze mills machines
and plants with third-party data and costs
warehouse recycled packaging
Forest products
Understanding
packaging prices
Use our paper and packaging index
builder to understand packaging costs
Industry insights and market analysis

Learn more about how our mill intelligence and cost analysis tools can help you advance your business strategy:

Outer view of a big isolated operating paper factory
The cost of mill downtime: how low operating rates can impact mill costs and profitability
Fastmarkets’ Derek Mahlburg analyzes the inflationary effect of low operating rates on paper and board mills
June 1, 2023
 · 
Derek Mahlburg
Large group of stacked boxes
Paper packaging prices in a volatile market: How to keep on top of changes using price and cost indices
Learn how to monitor the evolution of your box price through index modelling
May 18, 2023
Paper mill Poland
How European pulp and paper mills adapted to the new energy transition reality
After a year of record-high inflation, we look at how European pulp and paper mills have adapted to the new reality, with examples of energy-transition-related investments announced or completed in 2022
May 11, 2023
 · 
Ville Henttonen
Meet our team
Forest products methodology
Fastmarkets’ cost benchmarking methodology normalizes regional cost differences among pulp and paper mills and machines operating around the world. We provide a consistent, transparent and reliable basis for comparing the cost competitiveness of mills with others producing the same grades or products.
Read more
Why Fastmarkets Forest Products?

Fastmarkets Forest Products brings together and builds on decades of expertise from RISI and Random Lengths. In order for you to stay ahead of industry trends and plan for what’s ahead, our forest products price data, forecasts, mill intelligence and reporting cover more than 3,500 grades.

Explore our other products and services

Fastmarkets forest products give market participants and investors the transparency and clarity to make critical and strategic business decisions.

Forest products prices
Market-reflective price data covering more than 2,800 commodities and 80 sub-grades
November 18, 2021
Forest products forecasts
Get expert insights into the market changes ahead
November 12, 2021
Forest products news
Real-time and in-depth market news, covering the entire forest value chain
November 18, 2021
