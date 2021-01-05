Contact Us Login

World silico-manganese production down 4.5% m-o-m in November – IMnI
Global silico-manganese output dropped by 4.5% month on month in November 2020 to 1.5 million tonnes, due to production cuts in Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States region, according to the latest data from the International Manganese Institute (IMnI).
January 05, 2021 03:37 PM
 · 
Janie Davies
RESEARCH: HRC prices strengthen in May, buyer resistance grows
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
June 08, 2021 03:30 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
worldsteel-statistics-2021-03-24.jpg
Global crude steel output up 4% in February - Worldsteel
Total crude steel output across 64 major producer countries was 150.2 million tonnes in February 2021, down by 8% month on month but up by 4% from February 2020, the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) said on March 23.
March 24, 2021 10:25 AM
 · 
Alice Li
Pile of Aluminium scrap
RESEARCH: Drop in global auto output causes steel scrap price spreads to widen
The latest forecasts and analysis of the ferrous scrap and iron metallics market from the Fastmarkets research team are ready to be viewed.
July 08, 2021 09:57 AM
 · 
Alexander Kershaw
