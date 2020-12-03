Argentina has exported a record 34.5 million mt of corn in the January-October period, up 10% compared with the same...
The premium of Brazilian soyoil over Argentine soyoil collapsed this week after the Brazilian government...
ArgentinaвЂ™s farming sector has offered an olive branch to the national government in a bid to cool mounting tensions around...
TurkeyвЂ™s state grain importer again widened the terms of an upcoming wheat tender, its second change to the terms...
Soyoil premiums over CBOT futures for Argentine and Brazilian soyoil have strengthened sharply this week on robust Indian...
The World Trade Organization established two expert panels late last week to review complaints around ChinaвЂ™s imposition of...
Close to 30,000 mt of soyoil traded in ArgentinaвЂ™s Up River hub on Tuesday after a fall in prices tempted Indian importers to switch...
Fast-rising costs for container freight on a number of major shipping routes are causing disruption in trade flows for minerals and metals alike, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday November 12.
Higher freight rates for steel scrap routes in both bulk carriers and containers have jacked up prices for the secondary raw material across Asia, market sources have told Fastmarkets.
The steel industry must innovate further and look to other sectors for solutions, Tata Steel chief executive TV Narendran said during Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies 2020 virtual conference on Wednesday October 28.