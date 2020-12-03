Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Argentina’s Jan-Oct corn exports hit 34.5m mt record: chamber
Argentina has exported a record 34.5 million mt of corn in the January-October period, up 10% compared with the same...
December 03, 2020 07:27 PM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
Brazil’s soyoil premium over Arg. collapses on shortage, bio policy
The premium of Brazilian soyoil over Argentine soyoil collapsed this week after the Brazilian government...
November 19, 2020 02:54 PM
 · 
Rei Geyssens
Arg. corn trade to guarantee domestic supply in bid to restart exports
ArgentinaвЂ™s farming sector has offered an olive branch to the national government in a bid to cool mounting tensions around...
January 08, 2021 08:44 AM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
Turkey widens wheat tender terms as prices keep rising
TurkeyвЂ™s state grain importer again widened the terms of an upcoming wheat tender, its second change to the terms...
January 20, 2021 03:05 PM
 · 
Tom Houghton
Soybean harvest from air
Latam soyoil basis strengthens on China, India demand
Soyoil premiums over CBOT futures for Argentine and Brazilian soyoil have strengthened sharply this week on robust Indian...
May 11, 2021 03:24 PM
 · 
Liliana Minton
WTO to review EU-Malaysia palm, China-Australia barley cases
The World Trade Organization established two expert panels late last week to review complaints around ChinaвЂ™s imposition of...
June 01, 2021 11:59 AM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
India marks sunoil shift with 27k mt Argentina soyoil buying spree
Close to 30,000 mt of soyoil traded in ArgentinaвЂ™s Up River hub on Tuesday after a fall in prices tempted Indian importers to switch...
March 02, 2021 03:12 PM
 · 
Rei Geyssens
Soaring freight costs disrupting metals, minerals trade
Fast-rising costs for container freight on a number of major shipping routes are causing disruption in trade flows for minerals and metals alike, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday November 12.
November 12, 2020 02:50 PM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
Asia scrap prices inflated by higher freight rates, container shortage
Higher freight rates for steel scrap routes in both bulk carriers and containers have jacked up prices for the secondary raw material across Asia, market sources have told Fastmarkets.
October 23, 2020 07:18 AM
 · 
Lee Allen
SSS 2020: Steel industry must do more to innovate, Tata Steel says
The steel industry must innovate further and look to other sectors for solutions, Tata Steel chief executive TV Narendran said during Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies 2020 virtual conference on Wednesday October 28.
October 28, 2020 08:20 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed