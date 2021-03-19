Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Farm machines harvesting corn in September, viewed from above
Handy, panamax trade driven apart on Ukraine’s contrasting corn outlooks
A lack of demand for staple corn volumes out of the key Ukraine corn market, and lingering expectations of niche demand from...
March 19, 2021 04:57 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch cfr China steel billet price
Fastmarkets is proposing to launch a weekly import price assessment for steel billet on a cfr China basis.
January 06, 2021 09:30 AM
 · 
Jessica Zong
Soybean harvest from air
Latam soyoil basis strengthens on China, India demand
Soyoil premiums over CBOT futures for Argentine and Brazilian soyoil have strengthened sharply this week on robust Indian...
May 11, 2021 03:24 PM
 · 
Liliana Minton
PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to Iranian steel billet, slab export price assessments
Fastmarkets has today amended the publication time of its weekly Iranian steel billet and slab export prices from 1-2pm to 2-3pm London time.
October 30, 2020 12:12 AM
 · 
Vlada Novokreshchenova
morning-view-a-2021-01-05.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices continue to strengthen, led by tin
Strong gains were seen across the base metals on the London Metal Exchange at the start of the week and most of the metals in London and all the metals on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were up again this morning, Tuesday January 5.
January 05, 2021 08:32 AM
 · 
William Adams
EU to review anti-dumping duties for HRC from Russia’s Severstal
The European Commission has started an investigation review of existing anti-dumping measures for hot-rolled coil produced by Russian steelmaker Severstal.
January 18, 2021 05:36 PM
 · 
Maria Tanatar
Soy field in early morning. Soy agriculture
China imports 73% of record Brazilian soybean exports in April
Some 73% of the all-time record 17.4 million mt of soybeans exported from Brazil in April were bound to China, with the...
May 06, 2021 04:25 PM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Iran’s SLAL books second parcel of Indian barley
Indian exporters have sold a second cargo of feed barley to an Iranian state importer for prompt shipment via a tender...
March 12, 2021 01:20 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
Tractor and farm machines harvesting corn in Autumn
Ukraine’s forward sales and demand hopes support corn prices
Ukraine has already sold forward around 20% of its corn export potential in a flurry of sales that, along with concerns over the...
August 11, 2021 11:42 AM
 · 
Masha Belikova
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend cfr Southeast Asia steel billet price specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to make two amendments to the specifications of its daily price for steel billet, import, cfr Southeast Asia.
December 30, 2020 03:00 AM
 · 
Lee Allen
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed