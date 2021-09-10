Basis premiums over CBOT futures for Brazilian soymeal have jumped sharply in the second week of September, and to the...
Brazilian aluminium association Abal has appointed a woman as executive president for the first time, with Janaina Donas taking over the role previously held by Milton Rego after a seven-month recruitment process, the group said on Thursday August 5.
The steel mills in Bangladesh have picked up a raft of containerized scrap cargoes at higher prices over the past week, preferring boxes over bulk cargoes, market participants told Fastmarkets on Thursday June 17.
Soyoil premiums over CBOT futures for Argentine and Brazilian soyoil have strengthened sharply this week on robust Indian...
Higher freight rates for steel scrap routes in both bulk carriers and containers have jacked up prices for the secondary raw material across Asia, market sources have told Fastmarkets.
A global shortage of steel slab is a key factor in rocketing flat steel prices, market sources told Fastmarkets this week.
In Latin America, higher public spending in 2020 due to Covid-19 and higher global commodity prices in 2021 are driving up prices while unemployment levels remain high and purchasing power stagnates.
Market fundamentals have reasserted their influence on copper pricing in the first quarter of 2021, but macro forces are expected to push and pull the red metal’s price in the near term, driving volatility.
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Cristiano Teixeira, chief executive officer of Klabin, has been named the 2021 Latin American CEO of the Year for the pulp and paper sector.