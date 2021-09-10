Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Harvesting of soybean field with combine
Brazil soymeal premium hits high on robust demand, tight supply
Basis premiums over CBOT futures for Brazilian soymeal have jumped sharply in the second week of September, and to the...
September 10, 2021 06:32 PM
 · 
Liliana Minton
hot steel on conveyor in steel mill
PEOPLE MOVES: Brazilian aluminium group appoints Donas first woman president
Brazilian aluminium association Abal has appointed a woman as executive president for the first time, with Janaina Donas taking over the role previously held by Milton Rego after a seven-month recruitment process, the group said on Thursday August 5.
August 05, 2021 07:58 PM
 · 
Renato Rostás
BANGLADESH STEEL SCRAP: Buyers choose containers over bulks in new deals
The steel mills in Bangladesh have picked up a raft of containerized scrap cargoes at higher prices over the past week, preferring boxes over bulk cargoes, market participants told Fastmarkets on Thursday June 17.
June 17, 2021 02:12 PM
 · 
Lee Allen
Soybean harvest from air
Latam soyoil basis strengthens on China, India demand
Soyoil premiums over CBOT futures for Argentine and Brazilian soyoil have strengthened sharply this week on robust Indian...
May 11, 2021 03:24 PM
 · 
Liliana Minton
Asia scrap prices inflated by higher freight rates, container shortage
Higher freight rates for steel scrap routes in both bulk carriers and containers have jacked up prices for the secondary raw material across Asia, market sources have told Fastmarkets.
October 23, 2020 07:18 AM
 · 
Lee Allen
FOCUS: Global slab shortage sheds light on rocketing flat steel prices [UPDATE]
A global shortage of steel slab is a key factor in rocketing flat steel prices, market sources told Fastmarkets this week.
April 01, 2021 04:54 PM
 · 
Maria Tanatar
latin america GDP 2011 to 2021
How Latin America lost a decade of economic progress
In Latin America, higher public spending in 2020 due to Covid-19 and higher global commodity prices in 2021 are driving up prices while unemployment levels remain high and purchasing power stagnates.
August 12, 2021 04:37 PM
02-03-21-lme-copper-graph-mb.jpg
Are higher copper prices here to stay?
Market fundamentals have reasserted their influence on copper pricing in the first quarter of 2021, but macro forces are expected to push and pull the red metal’s price in the near term, driving volatility.
February 02, 2021 05:57 PM
Roll Paper
Cristiano Teixeira named Latin American CEO of the Year
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Cristiano Teixeira, chief executive officer of Klabin, has been named the 2021 Latin American CEO of the Year for the pulp and paper sector.
July 20, 2021 10:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Up-shot of forest canopy
Latin America: A forest products market in transformation
5 key drivers to watch
July 30, 2021 08:32 PM
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed