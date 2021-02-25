India-based trade sources have reacted coolly to news that the country is on track to produce a second consecutive record...
Brazilian soybean exports dropped to 11.1 million mt in June, 13% lower on the year and 26% below volumes exported in...
With a virtual LME Week starting on Monday October 19, the base metals market is starting to focus on negotiating 2021 contracts. Here, read about how the evolving nature of virtual negotiations is affecting the aluminium, copper, nickel and tin markets.
As the current surge in coronavirus cases in India takes hold, Fastmarkets looks at the possibility that the steel industry could lose its impressive growth.
ArgentinaвЂ™s farming sector has offered an olive branch to the national government in a bid to cool mounting tensions around...
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
Iskenderun Demir Celik (Isdemir), a subsidiary of Turkey’s biggest steel producing group Erdemir Group, has started planned maintenance at its blast furnace no 2.
The price of shredded steel scrap imported jumped by almost $30 per tonne on Friday December 18 due to continued tightness in container availability and a strong international market, sources told Fastmarkets.
The likely introduction of an export tax on Russian semi-finished steel products could cause tight supplies and a jump in prices for steel billet in Asia over the second half of 2021, sources told Fastmarkets on Friday June 25.
Prices for shredded steel scrap imports into Pakistan and India were stable on Friday July 23 due to slow trading and public holidays, sources told Fastmarkets.