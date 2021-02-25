Contact Us Login

Trade casts doubt on India’s ambitious wheat crop forecasts
India-based trade sources have reacted coolly to news that the country is on track to produce a second consecutive record...
February 25, 2021 05:57 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
Brazil’s soybean exports lose steam on waning Chinese buying
Brazilian soybean exports dropped to 11.1 million mt in June, 13% lower on the year and 26% below volumes exported in...
July 06, 2021 01:49 PM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
LME WEEK 2020: Base metals 2021 negotiations start in virtual ‘mating season’
With a virtual LME Week starting on Monday October 19, the base metals market is starting to focus on negotiating 2021 contracts. Here, read about how the evolving nature of virtual negotiations is affecting the aluminium, copper, nickel and tin markets.
October 16, 2020 12:48 AM
 · 
Alice Mason
FOCUS: New wave of coronavirus threatens India’s booming steel industry as mills divert oxygen
As the current surge in coronavirus cases in India takes hold, Fastmarkets looks at the possibility that the steel industry could lose its impressive growth.
April 26, 2021 11:25 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
Arg. corn trade to guarantee domestic supply in bid to restart exports
ArgentinaвЂ™s farming sector has offered an olive branch to the national government in a bid to cool mounting tensions around...
January 08, 2021 08:44 AM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
RESEARCH: Substrate costs cause surge in US, European welded pipe prices
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
November 02, 2020 05:02 PM
 · 
Kimberly Leppold
Turkey’s Isdemir starts planned maintenance on blast furnace
Iskenderun Demir Celik (Isdemir), a subsidiary of Turkey’s biggest steel producing group Erdemir Group, has started planned maintenance at its blast furnace no 2.
November 25, 2020 05:23 PM
 · 
Serife Durmus
SOUTH ASIA STEEL SCRAP: Prices push higher in ‘extremely difficult’ market
The price of shredded steel scrap imported jumped by almost $30 per tonne on Friday December 18 due to continued tightness in container availability and a strong international market, sources told Fastmarkets.
December 18, 2020 05:15 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
Macroeconomics
FOCUS: Russian steel export tax could create billet boom in Asia
The likely introduction of an export tax on Russian semi-finished steel products could cause tight supplies and a jump in prices for steel billet in Asia over the second half of 2021, sources told Fastmarkets on Friday June 25.
June 25, 2021 12:25 AM
 · 
Lee Allen
heap of scrap iron
SOUTH ASIA STEEL SCRAP: Markets steady on slow trading
Prices for shredded steel scrap imports into Pakistan and India were stable on Friday July 23 due to slow trading and public holidays, sources told Fastmarkets.
July 23, 2021 03:32 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
