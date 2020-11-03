Contact Us Login

MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mainly stronger helped by Monday’s stronger manufacturing data
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly stronger this morning, Tuesday November 3, after markets were encouraged by generally robust manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data that came out on Monday.
November 03, 2020 07:26 AM
William Adams
US hot-rolled coil index closing in on $33/cwt
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States are at their highest point in nearly 18 months amid a supply squeeze that shows no short-term signs of letting up, market participants said.
October 15, 2020 09:59 PM
Michael Cowden
LITHIUM CONF: Development of mining regions is ‘crucial to lithium sustainability’
The need for governments, communities and lithium industry participants to have a clear focus on how mining assets and the regions in which they operate are developed is crucial for sustainable lithium production, panelists told delegates at Fastmarkets’ virtual Lithium Supply & Markets conference on Tuesday October 27.
October 27, 2020 07:30 PM
Susan Zou
US hot-rolled coil index climbs higher on tightening supply
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have continued to move higher, supported by tightening supply brought on by rising demand in face of still-constrained domestic production.
October 19, 2020 10:29 PM
Robert England
MORNING VIEW: Base metals, broader prices mixed on cooling market sentiment
Base metals prices on the LME and the SHFE were mixed this morning, Thursday October 15, with concerns over the spread of Covid-19 and the reduced likelihood of a US stimulus package any time soon dampening optimism.
October 15, 2020 07:48 AM
William Adams
VIETNAM STEEL SCRAP: Chinese demand for Vietnamese billet boosts spot prices
Renewed interest for Vietnamese billets from Chinese buyers and higher offers from Japanese scrapyards have boosted prices in the week to Friday October 16.
October 16, 2020 09:27 AM
Paul Lim
US HRC price hits more than 20-month high of $35.19/cwt
Hot-rolled coil spot prices in the United States have surpassed $35 per hundredweight for the first time since March 2019.
November 09, 2020 10:58 PM
Patrick Fitzgerald
SSS 2020: Gerdau bullish on North America, Brazil growth potential
Both the North American and Brazilian markets have strong growth potential stemming from infrastructure-related activity, Gerdau’s global chief financial officer Harley Scardoelli told attendees at Fastmarkets’ 2020 Steel Success Strategies Online conference on Wednesday October 28.
October 28, 2020 09:22 PM
Patrick Fitzgerald
SSS 2020: Volatility spurs opportunities for ferrous hedging - panel
The steel industry will see greater adoption of steel and ferrous scrap derivatives - futures and options - in response to increased price volatility and uncertainty about world events, risk-management experts said this week during Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies Online conference.
October 29, 2020 06:28 PM
Michael Cowden
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Global markets remain firm on solid booking activity
Global steel scrap prices have risen or remained firm over the week to Friday October 30, following a strong purchasing trend across all markets.
October 30, 2020 07:00 PM
Carrie Bone
