Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly stronger this morning, Tuesday November 3, after markets were encouraged by generally robust manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data that came out on Monday.
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States are at their highest point in nearly 18 months amid a supply squeeze that shows no short-term signs of letting up, market participants said.
The need for governments, communities and lithium industry participants to have a clear focus on how mining assets and the regions in which they operate are developed is crucial for sustainable lithium production, panelists told delegates at Fastmarkets’ virtual Lithium Supply & Markets conference on Tuesday October 27.
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have continued to move higher, supported by tightening supply brought on by rising demand in face of still-constrained domestic production.
Base metals prices on the LME and the SHFE were mixed this morning, Thursday October 15, with concerns over the spread of Covid-19 and the reduced likelihood of a US stimulus package any time soon dampening optimism.
Renewed interest for Vietnamese billets from Chinese buyers and higher offers from Japanese scrapyards have boosted prices in the week to Friday October 16.
Hot-rolled coil spot prices in the United States have surpassed $35 per hundredweight for the first time since March 2019.
Both the North American and Brazilian markets have strong growth potential stemming from infrastructure-related activity, Gerdau’s global chief financial officer Harley Scardoelli told attendees at Fastmarkets’ 2020 Steel Success Strategies Online conference on Wednesday October 28.
The steel industry will see greater adoption of steel and ferrous scrap derivatives - futures and options - in response to increased price volatility and uncertainty about world events, risk-management experts said this week during Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies Online conference.
Global steel scrap prices have risen or remained firm over the week to Friday October 30, following a strong purchasing trend across all markets.