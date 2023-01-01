European sack kraft paper outlook 2023
After a boom in demand in 2021 and record prices and margins in 2022, the European sack kraft paper market started to cool down in 2023 as players throughout the supply chain focused on destocking plentiful inventories. The high level of inventories in the market not only resulted in a drop in sack kraft paper demand but also in a reduction in production and prices, especially for unbleached grades.
However, this is set to change.
Catch up on this webinar, led by Fastmarkets’ Camila Jaramillo, associate economist and our expert in the European sack kraft market. She’ll cover:
- The state of play in the European sack kraft market and its main demand drivers
- The supply and demand balance in light of the upcoming capacity increases and new end-use applications
- The threats and opportunities for this market, including plastic substitution, high wood prices and inventory destocking
- The outlook for the European sack kraft paper market over the next two years
