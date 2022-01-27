Contact Us Login

Corn

The fundamentals of corn production and demand

By far the biggest in bulk agriculture terms, corn – or maize – production consistently averages just over 1.1 billion tonnes each year. As a staple food, both for humans and livestock, corn is produced in most countries around the world, while its connection to energy through ethanol production has made it a key feedstock to the biofuel complex.

The US, China, Brazil, Argentina and Ukraine are the big five producers, but with large demand increases expected to come from China and across Asia, all eyes are on how global demand will stack up. Our corn market reporters provide global and local insights-driven news and prices to help you make sense of the ever-changing dynamics of the market.

What’s happening in the corn market?

Truck body full of freshly harvested soybeans travelling on a road
Corn and soybean farmers in Brazil hit by huge losses amid droughts
The agriculture sector in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul is expecting $6.6 billion in soybean and corn losses due to dry and warm conditions
January 27, 2022 04:39 PM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
soybeans being unloaded after the harvest
Glencore’s Viterra to acquire Gavilon’s grain business for $1.13 billion
This acquisition could give Glencore a chance for significant expansion in its US agricultural business
January 27, 2022 04:26 PM
 · 
Cai Chen
Corn harvesting with agriculture vehicle in Russia
Talks bring no respite as Russia-Ukraine tensions simmer
High-level talks between Russia, the US and military bloc NATO wrap after strong warnings of military actions in the Black Sea
January 21, 2022 10:38 AM
 · 
Timothy Worledge

