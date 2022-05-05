Contact Us Login

Wheat

Understand the forces shaping the global wheat market

Wheat today has been at the cutting edge of shifting trade dynamics that have upended typical trade flows, as the crucible of production has migrated away from a transparent, stable US hub and towards Russia and the Black Sea. Today, nearly one third of the world’s wheat exports come from either Russia or Ukraine, which is a huge turnaround from the days where Russia relied heavily on the US to secure supply.

While global production is huge at around 780 million tonnes a year, the market itself is defined and divided by specifications, with protein content often key in determining value and use, from animal feed through to pasta production.

Our news, reports and forecasting will help you understand the dynamics at play in the wheat market. You’ll get insights into the crucial factors driving price.

What’s happening in the wheat market?

Get the latest wheat news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters who are embedded in the market.

How much are logistic costs eating into Ukraine’s grain trade?
An analysis of the extra costs affecting grain exports from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion
May 5, 2022
Masha Belikova
Structural changes in the global grain markets
The transformation of the global wheat market
May 5, 2022
Weather conditions impacting agriculture market: US Midwest set for rain; warm conditions persist in Europe
We recap the weather conditions across the globe and how these will effect winter and spring crop development
April 29, 2022
Products
Forecasts
Anticipate global market trends and dynamics
November 12, 2021
Prices
Stay on top of this increasingly volatile market with real-time data
November 18, 2021
News and market analysis
Know what’s moving your markets and the forces driving change
November 18, 2021

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
