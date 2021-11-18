The Jacobsen is part of Fastmarkets
Find relevant agriculture commodity market data, analysis, news and forecasts
We’re excited to announce that thejacobsen.com is now part of fastmarkets.com.
Since 1865, The Jacobsen has delivered pricing transparency to opaque agriculture and energy markets in the form of trusted price reporting, commentary and price forecasting.
A new look and an improved experience means you can still stay ahead of all our news and data right here on Fastmarkets.
We provide daily price assessments from the different regional markets to give you market-reflective prices tuned to changing trade flows. Our news and market intelligence goes beyond the headlines to give you the important meaning and context of the many forces impacting the agriculture commodities.
If you already have a Fastmarkets/The Jacobsen account, you’ll still have uninterrupted access to your markets by logging in with your current details.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|Biodiesel ($/MT) B100 LA CA dlvd ($/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Northeast
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Lower Midwest
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Southeast
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) South Central
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Upper Midwest
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Rocky Mountain
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) West Coast
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN (cents/gal) B19
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN (cents/gal) B20
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN (cents/gal) B21
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D5 Advance Biofuel RINs (cents/gal) A19
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D5 Advance Biofuel RINs (cents/gal) A20
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D5 Advance Biofuel RINs (cents/gal) A21
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D6 Renewable Fuel RINs (cents/gal) E19
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D6 Renewable Fuel RINs (cents/gal) E20
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D6 Renewable Fuel RINs (cents/gal) E21
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG(cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Glycerine (FOB US Plant) (Cents/Lb) Refined 99.7% USP
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Glycerine (FOB US Plant) (Cents/Lb) Refined 99.7% Tallow
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Glycerine (FOB US Plant) (Cents/Lb) Crude 80% Basis
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Heating Oil (ULSD) - Nearby Futures month on rolling schedule
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|International Biodiesel (metric tons) -TME - Rotterdam
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|International Biodiesel (metric tons) -SME - Argentina
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|International Biodiesel (metric tons) - PME - Malaysia/Indonesia
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Low Carbon Fuel Standard (cents/gal) California LCFS ($/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Low Carbon Fuel Standard (cents/gal) California LCFS (cents per gallon, UCO)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Low Carbon Fuel Standard Soybean Oil
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Low Carbon Fuel Standard DCO
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Low Carbon Fuel Standard Tallow LCFS
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Jacobsen B100 Index
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Renewable Diesel (cents/gal) - California LA (del $/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Natural Gas (rolling nearby futures)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
