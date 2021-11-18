The Jacobsen is part of Fastmarkets

Methodology Contact us Login

Biofuels and feedstocks prices
Collapse
Market description Source Status  
Biodiesel ($/MT) B100 LA CA dlvd ($/MT)
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Northeast
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Lower Midwest
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Southeast
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) South Central
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Upper Midwest
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Rocky Mountain
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) West Coast
The Jacobsen
Active  
D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN (cents/gal) B19
The Jacobsen
Active  
D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN (cents/gal) B20
The Jacobsen
Active  
D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN (cents/gal) B21
The Jacobsen
Active  
D5 Advance Biofuel RINs (cents/gal) A19
The Jacobsen
Active  
D5 Advance Biofuel RINs (cents/gal) A20
The Jacobsen
Active  
D5 Advance Biofuel RINs (cents/gal) A21
The Jacobsen
Active  
D6 Renewable Fuel RINs (cents/gal) E19
The Jacobsen
Active  
D6 Renewable Fuel RINs (cents/gal) E20
The Jacobsen
Active  
D6 Renewable Fuel RINs (cents/gal) E21
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG(cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
Glycerine (FOB US Plant) (Cents/Lb) Refined 99.7% USP
The Jacobsen
Active  
Glycerine (FOB US Plant) (Cents/Lb) Refined 99.7% Tallow
The Jacobsen
Active  
Glycerine (FOB US Plant) (Cents/Lb) Crude 80% Basis
The Jacobsen
Active  
Heating Oil (ULSD) - Nearby Futures month on rolling schedule
The Jacobsen
Active  
International Biodiesel (metric tons) -TME - Rotterdam
The Jacobsen
Active  
International Biodiesel (metric tons) -SME - Argentina
The Jacobsen
Active  
International Biodiesel (metric tons) - PME - Malaysia/Indonesia
The Jacobsen
Active  
Low Carbon Fuel Standard (cents/gal) California LCFS ($/MT)
The Jacobsen
Active  
Low Carbon Fuel Standard (cents/gal) California LCFS (cents per gallon, UCO)
The Jacobsen
Active  
Low Carbon Fuel Standard Soybean Oil
The Jacobsen
Active  
Low Carbon Fuel Standard DCO
The Jacobsen
Active  
Low Carbon Fuel Standard Tallow LCFS
The Jacobsen
Active  
Jacobsen B100 Index
The Jacobsen
Active  
Renewable Diesel (cents/gal) - California LA (del $/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
Natural Gas (rolling nearby futures)
The Jacobsen
Active  

What’s happening in the agriculture commodity market?
wheat in storm
EC lowers wheat and barley production estimates for 2023-24
Contrasting weather conditions across Europe to affect crops
July 6, 2023
 · 
Yana Suharskaya
soy plantation with sky on the horizon and macro details
Brazilian soybean exports hit record 13.8m tonnes in June
According to the country’s grains exporters association (Anec), all agricultural products have seen an increase in shipments
July 4, 2023
 · 
Marcela Caetano
Ukraine production of wheat, corn and barley
World grain production forecast cut by 2 million tonnes
The International Grains Council (IGC) decreases its world grain production forecast for the 2023-24 marketing year
June 30, 2023
 · 
Eoin Hughes
Scott Gerlt 2
Soybean oil supply and demand: Scott Gerlt comments
Fastmarkets’ exclusive interview with Scott Gerlt, chief economist at the American Soybean Association
June 29, 2023
State of the Grains Market Webinar Registration
Argentine weekly farmer sales down for soybean, corn and wheat
Data from the country’s agriculture ministry shows grain and oilseeds sales dropped in the week ending June 21
June 29, 2023
 · 
Victor Gusmao
Loading grain into holds of sea cargo vessel through an automatic line in seaport from silos of grain storage. Bunkering of dry cargo ship with grain
Ukraine traders seek other export options as grain corridor hopes fade
Inspection delays continue to affect exports pace
June 26, 2023
 · 
Masha Belikova

