Amy Hinton

Senior price reporter, US ferrous scrap
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Demand ramps up in Turkey, Asia
Turkey returned to the deep-sea steel scrap market with renewed vigor in the week to Friday September 10 although regional mills kept their prices stable at lower levels while those in Asia went up on healthy demand over the period.
September 10, 2021 07:05 PM
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Weak demand in major markets pulls down prices
Poor demand in key import markets in Turkey and Asia continued to pull steel scrap prices downward in the week ended Friday September 3. High freight costs and a lack of container ships also damped spot trading liquidity.
September 03, 2021 04:32 PM
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Turkish mills stay out of market, Asia prices edge downward
Turkish mills were largely inactive in the import scrap market over the week ended Friday August 27, while prices in key Asian markets were affected by the low levels of interest among mills for imported cargoes.
August 27, 2021 04:18 PM
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Prices slipping across global markets
Steel scrap prices in the key global markets moved down over the week to Friday August 6 with demand for material remaining tepid.
August 06, 2021 05:36 PM
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Seasonal slowdown sends down prices in major markets [CORRECTED]
The Turkish steel mills continued to limit their deep-sea scrap bookings in the week ended Friday July 16 due to weak finished steel sales, while the downturn in the country had a knock-on effect on prices in the global markets.
July 23, 2021 05:54 PM
Metal Industry
Russia sets export duties on 340 metal products [CORRECTED]
The Russian government has approved temporary export duties on 340 steel and non-ferrous metals sold outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which are set to take effect from August 1 through December 31, according to an official government decree.
June 25, 2021 10:18 PM
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Asian prices diverge from subdued Turkish market
Global scrap prices in the key markets diverged in the week to Friday June 18, with those in Asia moving upward, while Turkish scrap prices fell amid slow buying driven by uncertainty over finished steel sales.
June 18, 2021 05:52 PM
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Global export activity cools off in most markets
Appetites for steel scrap exports were broadly subdued in the week to Friday June 4, with the exception of imports into India and Pakistan.
June 04, 2021 07:05 PM
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Prices trend downwards on worsening sentiment
Global steel scrap prices dropped in the week to Friday May 28 on poor sentiment resulting from a weaker Chinese market and a softening of the Turkish market.
May 28, 2021 05:32 PM
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Turkish import prices steady despite Asia slowdown
Turkish steel scrap import prices have so far held firm despite a sharp drop in China’s steel and scrap markets this week.
May 21, 2021 06:17 PM
