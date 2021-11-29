Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Stainless Steel Coils closeup
Fastmarkets announces winners of 12th Annual Global Awards for Steel Excellence
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the winners of the prestigious 12th annual Global Awards for Steel Excellence
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
hot steel on conveyor in steel mill
US steel industry needs more unity
Lourenco Goncalves cuts through the noise to address how US steel producers can successfully approach sustainability, supply chain pressures and remain competitive
December 07, 2021 08:06 AM
 · 
Mark Burgess
Illuminated light bulb in row of dim ones
EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism explainer
Your simple guide breaking down the complexity of the European CBAM regulations, and the potential impact on global import markets
December 07, 2021 07:27 AM
 · 
Maria Tanatar
Green Question
Green steel will be a premium product
Steel consumers may find that they must pay the price for greener products and materials in the near future
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Mark Shenk
GreenSteel Hero_400x225.jpg
Middle East steel: a stepping-stone to net zero 
The growing importance of Middle Eastern steel production and the region’s natural resources to the global decarbonization challenge 
December 07, 2021 05:53 AM
 · 
Ross Yeo
Green transition. Aerial view of a train driving through a forest.
Middle East steel going green
Green steel production in the Middle East gets a new lease of life as the region injects funding into growing the green economy
December 07, 2021 12:16 PM
Group of rolled metal
What is green steel?
Different regions and industries may have drastically different ideas of what green steel is, how to regulate it, and how to achieve it
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Abby Verret
Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station
Automotive shift to EVs draws scrutiny on steel supplier sustainability, says Arcelormittal: Exclusive
The automotive industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has put the sustainability efforts of its suppliers under scrutiny, Jean-Martin Van der Hoeven, chief marketing officer of ArcelorMittal’s global automotive division, told Fastmarkets in an exclusive interview.
December 08, 2021 04:13 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed