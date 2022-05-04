Risk outlook for battery raw materials

Join industry experts Wednesday, May 4 at 3pm BST for a live discussion

Battery raw materials are critical to enabling the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy and are essential to scale the electric vehicle market. But these raw materials present substantial supply risk, which could complicate the shift to renewable energy and place significant pressure on automakers in the EV market. The market is volatile and dynamic, forcing planners, decision-makers and investors to maintain a structured, constant view of risk.

In this webinar, we will use our recent Fastmarkets battery raw materials risk matrix as a centre point for discussion. Topics will include:



How are downstream market participants affected by the price, supply and ESG risks affecting the broader market?

How do these apply to the specific battery materials markets?

The changes to price dynamics

Current and future supply

How can participants gain more leverage in the market on supply and price?

The road ahead: How might this play out and what are the key signals to watch out for?

Q&A