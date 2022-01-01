Index builder
What’s driving packaging prices?
- Understand your key packaging cost drivers and how they evolve
- Create custom indices for your specific packaging types
- Drill down to the regions or mills from which you source or sell
- Choose from a library of standard end-use models to use or modify
Index Builder will show you how the box price should have evolved relative to changes market prices. The price index is based on the market price of materials. It also includes estimates for converting, overhead, profits and other.
Index builder will show you how your box price should have evolved relative to changes in the cost to produce it. The cost index is based on the cost to produce the materials. This includes cost drivers such as fiber, energy, labor, and chemicals.
Finally, Index Builder will compare your cost index and your price index to show how prices are evolving compared to costs.
Leverage RISI’s library of pre-loaded models configured by expert consultants. Use the model as-is or modify it to your own conditions.