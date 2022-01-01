Understanding packaging prices
Our paper and packaging index builder helps buyers understand their packaging costs
Know if you are paying a reasonable price – compare your packaging prices against industry-standard benchmarks
Track and compare your paper and packaging prices against objective benchmarks to understand if your price falls within the industry average with our index builder tool.
Why trust Fastmarkets for paper and packaging prices?
Fastmarkets price indices have a long and respected history in the industry. They are collected and reported using a transparent methodology refined over many years. Understanding how the process works gives our customers the confidence to use our prices in a number of applications. In fact, many of our clients use our price indices as escalators and de-escalators in their contracts.
- Understand your key packaging cost drivers and how they evolve
- Create custom indices for your specific packaging types
- Drill down to the regions or mills from which you source or sell
- Choose from a library of standard end-use models to use or modify
Index Builder will show you how the box price should have evolved relative to changes market prices. The price index is based on the market price of materials. It also includes estimates for converting, overhead, profits and other.
Index builder will show you how your box price should have evolved relative to changes in the cost to produce it. The cost index is based on the cost to produce the materials. This includes cost drivers such as fiber, energy, labor, and chemicals.
Finally, Index Builder will compare your cost index and your price index to show how prices are evolving compared to costs.
Leverage RISI’s library of pre-loaded models configured by expert consultants. Use the model as-is or modify it to your own conditions.