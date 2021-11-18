Methodology Contact us Login

RISI is part of Fastmarkets

We’re excited to announce that Risiiinfo.com is now part of fastmarkets.com.

A new look and an improved experience means you can still stay ahead of this fast-moving forest product market with price data, news and market intelligence right here on Fastmarkets.

Our news, forecasts, mill intelligence and price reporting cover over 3,500 grades, to inform and prepare you for the risks and opportunities ahead.

If you already have a Fastmarkets account, you’ll still have uninterrupted access to your markets by logging in with your current details.

The texture of the cut tree
Meet some of the Fastmarkets RISI team
Dustin Jalbert
Senior economist, wood products
Maria Petrova
Associate editor
Marina Faleiros
Managing editor, Latin America
Sampsa Veijalainen
Senior product manager, Pulp and Paper mill intelligence
Ben Fisher
News editor
Find your market
Packaging
Graphic paper
Pulp
Recovered paper
Wood products
Timber
Biomass
Get deeper, detailed insights into price fluctuations, what’s shifting them and expert analysis

Forest products prices
Unmatched price data on over 80 sub-grades across the market
November 18, 2021
Forest products news and
market analysis
Dependable reporting as it happens
November 18, 2021
Forest products forecasts
Get expert insights into the market changes ahead
November 12, 2021

What’s happening in the forest products market?
Eucalyptus plantation in Latin America
Pulp growth, ESG challenges and paper transformation with Walter Schalka
We invited our 2022 Latin American CEO of the Year winner for a deep dive into the growth and transformation in the pulp and paper sector, as well as the challenge ahead for sustainability in the current market conditions.
June 23, 2022
warehouse_cardboard.jpg
An alternative view of North American containerboard supply expansion
June 21, 2022
 · 
Derek Mahlburg
Wood pellets for loading into biomass boiler
What is the state of China’s fiber balance and how will that impact global fiber markets?
June 21, 2022
 · 
Hannah Zhao
softwood pulp loaded by machines in pulp mill
Understanding financial instruments for North American buyers and sellers of pulp
June 17, 2022
Pulp_6a0147e1d4f40f970b0192ab95041e970d_edit.jpg
BEK pulp prices continue to climb in Latin America amid low availability for spot deals
June 16, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros

Forest products methodology
Find out how we assess and forecast prices for pulp, wood, biomass and more
pile of wood harvest in pine forest in sunlight
