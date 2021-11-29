Contact Us Login

Group of rolled metal
What is green steel?
Different regions and industries may have drastically different ideas of what green steel is, how to regulate it, and how to achieve it
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Abby Verret
eu-green-steel-2021-02-10.jpg
EU GREEN STEELMAKING: Producers bring first certified green steel to the market
Steel companies ArcelorMittal and Ovako have both begun to offer the first certified “green steel”, following increased scrutiny on emissions from customers, the two companies announced separately.
February 15, 2021 04:25 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
robot in car factory
Paying the ‘green steel’ premium in US auto industry
Will US automakers pay the price for green steel?
September 01, 2021 12:56 AM
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
China decarbonization could create graphite electrode shortage
China decarbonization could create graphite electrode shortage amid more EAF steelmaking
China’s decarbonization drive could result in increased demand for graphite electrodes amid the global trend toward more steelmaking based on electric-arc furnaces (EAFs), although supply risks may continue in the near term against a backdrop of energy controls, sources have told Fastmarkets
December 08, 2021 04:35 AM
 · 
Sybil Pan
looking up view of panoramic modern city skyline with blue sky and green tree in shinjuku, tokyo, japan
MAP: Green steel hotspots spread across Europe
Fastmarkets has plotted the locations of the continuing and proposed projects for the decarbonization of the European steel sector.
August 26, 2021 08:00 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
GreenSteel Hero_400x225.jpg
Middle East steel: a stepping-stone to net zero 
The growing importance of Middle Eastern steel production and the region’s natural resources to the global decarbonization challenge 
December 07, 2021 05:53 AM
 · 
Ross Yeo
Green transition. Aerial view of a train driving through a forest.
Middle East steel going green
Green steel production in the Middle East gets a new lease of life as the region injects funding into growing the green economy
December 07, 2021 12:16 PM
