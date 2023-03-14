Brazil exports 4 million tonnes of soybeans in first two weeks of March

Brazil’s soybean exports reached 4 million tonnes in the first two weeks of March, while by the end of the same month last year, shipments totaled 12 million tonnes, official customs data showed on Monday, March 13.

The average pace of soybean shipments was 502,900 tonnes per working day, down 9.2% from the 554,131 tonnes reported in March 2022.

According to the latest estimates from Brazil’s grains exporters association, Anec, the country is expected to export 14.2 million tonnes in March.

Corn exports

Brazil’s corn exports reached 731,769 tonnes since March 1, 51 times higher than the 14,278 tonnes exported during the same month last year.

The average pace of exports rose to 91,471 tonnes, up from March 2022’s 649 tonnes.

March corn exports are projected to total 803,219 tonnes, according to Anec’s last report.

Soy meal and oil exports

Brazil’s soy meal exports reached 740,397 tonnes in the first two weeks of this month, compared with 1.5 million tonnes in the full month of March 2022.

Average shipments per working day reached 92,549 tonnes, 34.5% above the 68,788 tonnes pace from the same month last year.

Anec projects Brazil will export 1.9 million tonnes of soy meal in March.

The country’s soy oil exports reached 385,966 tonnes since the beginning of the month, while shipments of vegetable oils and fats, a grouping mostly composed of soy oil amounted to 1.3 million tonnes in the same month last year.

Average exports per working day were 48,245 tonnes during the period, down 22.1% from 61,941 during March 2022.

