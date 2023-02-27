Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Brazil’s soybean exports gain pace as harvest advances

Grain exporters association, ANEC, expects the country to ship between 7.6 and 8.3 million tonnes of beans in February

February 27, 2023
By Eduardo Tinti
Grains and oilseedsSoyCornSoy oilSoy meal

Brazil exported 2.6 million tonnes of soybeans and 1.7 million tonnes of corn in the first three weeks of February, with soybean shipments gathering momentum as harvest works advanced, customs data showed Thursday, February 23.

Soybean exports

The average pace of soybean shipments was 196,150 tonnes per working day, up from the 162,602 tonnes per working day reported in the previous week.

The pace of soybean exports is still 41% lower compared to February 2022, but at least some gaps are expected to be erased as the throughput at ports increases further during the last week of the month.

According to the latest estimates from Brazil’s grains exporters association, ANEC, the country is expected to ship between 7.6 and 8.3 million tonnes of beans in February, up from 6.3 million tonnes exported a year ago.

Corn exports

Brazil’s corn exports lost some momentum in the third week of February. This is due to domestic logistics capacity increasingly turning to soybeans while spot corn availability is declining.

The average pace of exports dropped from 158,294 tonnes in the previous week to 129,630 tonnes, which is still 221% higher compared to the previous year when the country faced a major crop loss.

Anec expects Brazil to ship 1.9 million tonnes of corn in February.

Soy meal and oil exports

Brazil’s soy meal exports through the first three weeks of February were reported at 971,793 tonnes, with average shipments per working day 11% lower than last year.

Anec expects Brazil to export 1.5 million tonnes of soy meal in February, below the 1.6 million tonnes shipped a year ago.

Meanwhile, the country’s soy oil exports remain robust, with shipments of vegetable oils and fats, mostly containing soy oil, at 122,560 tonnes in the first three weeks of February and average exports up by 52% year-on-year.

What to read next
A Close Up Of Green Wheat Growing In A Field
El Niño expected to bring “normal” wheat crop in Australia
The climate event will likely end Australia’s period of record-breaking harvests
February 23, 2023
 · 
Masha Belikova
Biodiesel containers
Sweden’s biodiesel blend rate hit 12-month low in December 2022
Consumption affected by high cost of renewable diesel
February 21, 2023
 · 
John McGarrity
Loading grain into holds of sea cargo vessel through an automatic line in seaport from silos of grain storage. Bunkering of dry cargo ship with grain
Draft increase in Danube Black Sea canal raises hopes of improved Ukrainian logistics
New changes to draft permissions could allow part of the cargo fleet to go directly to the Black Sea through the Bystre canal
February 20, 2023
 · 
Masha Belikova
Soybean oil and Soybean on wooden table.
India’s veg oil imports jump by 31% in January
Soft oils make up for the biggest share, with an increase of 85.5%
February 17, 2023
 · 
Regina Koh
State of the Grains Market Webinar Registration
Argentina’s 2022-23 production and export revenue to fall
Drought impacts major agriculture production areas
February 15, 2023
 · 
Jocelyn Garcia
Seth Meyer video thumbnail
Seth Meyer on biofuel blending mandates, food supply and trade flows
A video interview with USDA chief economist, Seth Meyer
February 14, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed